Businesses throughout Frederick have been doing their part to enforce their own individual mask policies to help bring their patrons back safely.
Monica Pearce, owner of Tenth Ward Distilling, said the business requires all customers to wear masks anytime they are not seated and drinking. They are also not allowed to wait at the bar for their drinks, and are instead asked to wait for the server to bring the drinks to their table.
The rules are clearly written out on signs on the doors and tables, but employees have no problem enforcing the rules as well.
“If somebody comes in [without a mask], they’re asked to step outside until they put one on,” Pearce said. “We haven’t had any issues where we had to kick someone out or anything like that. For the most part, people have been understanding.”
Still, she worries that some businesses are not taking enough necessary precautions, especially with the rising number of cases in Maryland.
“I understand that there are some bars and restaurants that haven’t been diligent about following this and the governor notices that and would attribute any spike in cases to that,” Pearce said.
“So I’ve been trying to ask our brothers and sisters in the industry not to ruin it for the rest of us who are working really hard to keep the numbers down so that we can eventually open at 100 percent capacity.”
Currently 28 states have some sort of mask mandate in place, including Maryland, which still requires masks in most businesses. Across the country, conflicts have erupted between employees and customers who refuse to wear masks, often unfurling on social media.
The consequences can be deadly, as evidenced by a man who died in a standoff with the police after he refused to put on a mask to enter a grocery store in Canada. In Flint, Michigan, a Dollar Store employee was shot after refusing to serve a customer who was not wearing a mask.
Walmart recently became one of the largest chains to implement a nationwide mandate that customers must wear masks in all of their stores. Starting July 20, “Health Ambassadors” will be stationed at the chains’ entrances and will be responsible for reminding customers to put on their masks.
Meanwhile, other chains have taken a laissez-faire approach, abiding by state mandates and requiring their employees to wear masks, but not refusing service to customers who don’t wear masks.
“It is important to note that the mandates do not require a mask or face covering if it would inhibit or otherwise impair an individual’s health,” wrote Laura Camera, Wegman’s corporate public relations director, in an email. “In addition, we cannot question what that health or medical condition is or may be.”
Luckily, many small business owners in Frederick feel most people are respectful of the mask procedures, and are respectful when reminded to put one on.
“Every once in a while you’ll get someone who will roll their eyes about it, but they’re still going to follow the rules otherwise they can’t be in here,” Pearce said.
Wade Newman, owner of Shuckin’ Shack said he has started to put an employee at the door on weekend nights to make sure everyone wears a mask. If they don’t have one, they are asked to leave.
“We want to follow the rules, and the last thing we want to do is have somebody not wearing a mask and then somebody sees that, and then they report you,” Newman said. “We don’t want any of that.”
Inside, customers are supposed to wear masks when interacting with waitstaff, crossing the room, and any other time they are not sitting down and drinking or eating. But he admits it is hard for the waitstaff and the one employee outside to keep an eye on everyone and ensure they are not switching what tables they are sitting at.
“Obviously, at times somebody might get up to go talk to somebody else, it’s kind of difficult to stay on somebody and say, ‘Hey make sure you’re staying in your seat,’” Newman said. “If it’s just saying hi to a buddy or something like that. But for the most part, they are supposed to be in their seats.”
Michelle Schaffer, owner of the North Market Pop Shop, has not yet opened her doors to customers. Instead, the Pop Shop has switched to a window where customers can place orders or pickup online orders.
All her employees wear masks inside, and they put a sign outside the window that reminds people to put their masks on. She said most customers oblige, and even if they come up to the window not wearing their mask, usually put it on once they see the sign.
“If someone doesn’t have a mask on, they usually stand back much further from the window,” Schaffer said. “We haven’t necessarily turned anybody away from that presently, just because we have at least the ability to keep a safe distance, and they’re not spending time inside.”
She said her employees have not had any problems with customers, although she has witnessed people wearing their masks incorrectly, such as letting them slide down and not cover their nose.
Mask mandates made quite a stir last week when County Councilman Kai Hagen made a Facebook post about his experience at the Food Lion in Thurmont, where he asked a customer to put on a mask and got into an altercation with him.
Mrs. Taylor, a Frederick County resident who asked her first name not be printed, said she had a similar experience to Hagen. She was at a car wash one morning when a customer came to sit down next to her in the waiting area without a mask on. When she told him to put one on or leave, the man left.
She’s also been disheartened by the amount of people she sees downtown on Market Street while driving by.
“I was just blown away by the negligence I was seeing,” Taylor said. “The majority of people did not have masks on that evening.”
While there are many different opinions on masks, Schaffer sees it in a very simple way: masks have been proven to help reduce the transmission of the disease, and if wearing them will best protect the community, she’s going to do it. She even asked her employees to wear masks long before the state order went into place.
“I think it’s just really important that we take care of our community by doing something so simple as wearing a mask,” Schaffer said.
(2) comments
It’s not that hard. Don’t mandate masks, many of us won’t even bother with you. Allow your patrons to go maskless, many of us walk out. We are all supporting you, but not if you show no support for those who want to visit but may be at a higher risk to do so. Still too many who think they are immune or just don’t care.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.