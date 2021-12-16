Free at-home coronavirus test kits will once again be available at all Frederick County Public Library branch locations on Monday, according to a news release from the Frederick County Health Department.
The Abbott BinaxNOW Ag At-Home COVID-19 test kits first became available at community libraries earlier this month through a state health department program that distributed an initial batch of 500,000 kits throughout Maryland. The kits are provided at the facilities’ curbside pickup areas.
No appointment is needed to receive a kit, nor is proof of residency or a library card. There is a limit of one test per person and two per family.
Each test kit includes two tests that are self-administered and meant to be used by one person, at least 36 hours apart and within three days of each other. Results are available in 15 minutes.
In other news, 17.1 percent of 5-11-year-olds in Frederick County have been vaccinated. More appointments for children in this age group have been added to the health department’s website for the agency’s vaccination clinic located at 800 Oak St.
