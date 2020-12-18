In the past few weeks, the number of people who died each day in the coronavirus is equivalent to that of a 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. In both instances the country was shaken to its core.
In each of the cases, there was a clearly identified enemy and going after the enemy became the goal. Now, in the face of this utter disaster, coronavirus is the bomb that continues to kill, but human behavior becomes its carrier. Under the guise of exotic phrases like “individual liberty,” “freedom to choose” and “fake numbers,” many among us are unwilling to face reality. That causes problems for everybody.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, The Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci and many other specialists in the health care field are asking citizens to use masks, wash their hands more often, maintain six feet distance from others and avoid crowds. These are simple things that help save lives and do not cost much.
Yet, a large number of the population is against the prescription because it causes inconvenience. Coronavirus is dangerous and deadly. Yet, a good many Americans refuse to comply with a preventive measure, in their thinking, “No government, nobody has to tell me how I live my life.” With this, the thinking goes, “I was not born with a mask. So I do not want to wear a mask. If I die, so be it.” One may not die without wearing a mask, but one could kill somebody by infecting another person by not wearing a mask. And no one has the right to kill.
The United States has world-class institutions of learning. People from other countries come here to learn new things and get new ideas. But Americans themselves in this particular case do not seem to be keen on learning. Every day in the U.S., the population the size of a small locality is wiped out. Yet, this does not seem to create widely spread anguish or anger.
Most people continue on their own merry way while others live through heartache caused by the loss of a family member or a friend. How callous and insensitive have we become? We have turned simple mask wearing into a political polemic. It is not life versus death anymore. It is: Fundamental right to be free versus the intrusion of the government in our private lives. Lines for the battle are drawn, and the lawyers are ready!
When education was limited to a handful in the society, ordinary people used to depend on their fate. Ever since mass education became a norm, a lot more people became educated. Instead of fate, they depended more and more on science and reasoning. Thanks to various learning institutions, the business graduates and lawyers mastered the science of things like how to lobby, perform advocacy and play with other people’s money. Many called it “brain power” that took the country to the brink of bankruptcy through inflation and unemployment.
Today, an entire group of brilliant “high achievers” have become senators and members of the House of Representatives. Now, with clear conscience, some of them numbering more than 100 have declared that the last election was full of fraud and that Biden did not win. At the same time, they can’t also find any good reason in helping fellow citizens to buy groceries. But they strongly feel the urgency that the country needs a guest house somewhere in the sky to ferry humans between Earth and its neighboring planets.
It is very unlikely that we will ever go back to the days when a bunch of people used to think they were better because of their skin color or ancestry. In a changed situation, even our food habits, attitude to other people’s culture and way of life require tolerance and understanding. The meaning of freedom therefore, carries a very different meaning. It is not a license to do whatever an individual wants to do but finding a place as to where one’s action fits in the general welfare of everybody. The lawyers may turn and twist the argument to score a point. But the need for living can’t be ignored.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His books are: Blown Away, Nineteenth of November, and Song of Satan. He can be reached at acnaik@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.