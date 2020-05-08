This Mother’s Day, many moms across the world are working on the front lines of the pandemic: as doctors, nurses, police officers, grocery workers and more.
Balancing both work, where they risk exposure to COVID-19, and caring for their families can be quite the feat. With schools closed, there’s the added challenge for those who have school-age children to be a part of distance learning.
The Frederick News-Post talked to moms from a variety of professions to find out how their lives have changed recently because of the coronavirus, and how they plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.
Single mom juggles work and movingKimberly Wareham will spend her Mother’s Day moving herself and her two children into a new home.
Luckily, she has friends and family to help her. She had planned on moving for quite a while, but as the pandemic picked up, she ended up postponing it. The new moving date just happened to fall on Mother’s Day, this Sunday.
Wareham works at Mom’s Organic Market near Frederick as a team member, working in customer service, grocery and the register. She’s been there for eight and a half years, and while she said the workload lately has been stressful, she’s also grateful to work for the company.
“I think Mom’s is a company that’s doing really well to give us a stand and give us the right to be able to take time and do what we need to do and take care of our family and ourselves,” Wareham said. “I think they’re doing a good job.”
Having lost her husband eight years ago, Wareham relies on the children’s grandmothers for child care during the day. Wareham’s children, aged 9 and 12, spend their days of online school with their grandmother, who the family currently lives with, so Wareham can continue to work. When she gets home, she helps figure out what the kids still need to do to get their work done for the day.
“But it’s been working out OK, the best it probably could,” Wareham said. “Nothing like real school but at least the teachers are really there and doing what they can for them.”
After they move, the children will be able to spend the day with their other grandmother.
Wareham usually spends her Mother’s Day with her own mom and grandmother, but her grandmother passed away a couple of months ago.
“But sometimes it’s hard just being a widow, without somebody to really help with the kids ... and remembering him being able to help them and get them to do something special,” Wareham said. “So sometimes I feel a little left out.”
But now that her children are a little older, they’ve stepped up more. She knows her daughter picked out a balloon and card for the occasion this year.
“We might normally try to do something usually on Saturday afternoon or something after church. Well, church isn’t happening right now,” Wareham said. “Normally we would do something. But this weekend, everyone’s just going to be helping me move.”
Full-time nurse and a small business ownerWhen Garrett Dailey thinks about his mother, Valerie, the first thing he thinks of is a woman who manages to do it all.
“She’s one of those people who’s a full-time worker and a full-time parent. … It’s not unusual for her to go work a 12-hour shift overnight, and then get up with only 2-3 hours of sleep and still be the first person trying to help out her kids or work her second job,” Dailey said. “She’s just always involved, very attentive, very helpful, very caring on top of being a full-time nurse.”
Valerie Dailey has been a nurse at Frederick Health Hospital for more than two decades. Born and raised in Frederick, she attended Thomas Johnson High School and graduated from the University of Delaware, where she studied nursing.
Garrett said his mother is great at cooking. One of her passions is making dips that have been passed down through the family for generations.
“She’s been making them forever, since we were kids, and she’s always said that she wanted to find a way to turn it into a business,” Garrett said.
Her business, Dippin’ Delish, opened just last March, selling homemade dips like crab dip, clam dip and peppery pickle. Valerie works with her husband and daughter in a shared commercial kitchen, and then distributes the dips through individual orders, as well as to other businesses.
But now, with many of her distributors closed, she’s trying to increase her individual sales, which she delivers herself. She often drives as far as Baltimore to deliver her products.
“We were looking forward to spring,” Valerie said. “When the breweries and wineries get busy.”
Valerie manages her business on top of working three or four 12-hour shifts at the hospital. As a mother of three and grandmother of one, she’s used to the balancing act.
In previous years, Valerie has been treated to winery tours and day trips for Mother’s Day. This year, with the stay-at-home order in place and Garrett’s wife 37 weeks pregnant with twins, the festivities will be a lot smaller. But Valerie knows they want to make her feel special.
“They’re good kids,” she said. “We did a good job.”
A family of first respondersDespite having an essential job during the COVID-19 pandemic, Frederick police officer Stephanie Sparks said her family still plan to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.
“We’re going hiking on the Appalachian Trail so it’ll be a little different; we usually have brunch at a restaurant, but this year we’re going to do a brunch outside and then we’re going to go for a hike,” Sparks said.
Sunday will also be a special day as it will likely be one of the few times when her husband and grown children’s schedules are expected to match up, as well as being the second time her two grandchildren, the children of her oldest son, will break quarantine to join the family, albeit with plenty of precautions. While many families have found themselves stuck working at home or trying to find work under the governor’s stay-at-home order, Sparks’ immediate family is a little unique.
“I’m a city cop, my husband is a county sheriff’s deputy, my oldest son is also a city cop, the middle one is a corrections officer with Frederick County and my youngest son is an electrician’s apprentice, so all of us [are] essential,” Sparks said with a laugh.
Though Sparks praised the city and the county’s efforts to keep her and her husband safe, one challenge is her schedule, which has her mostly working when her husband is off and vice versa.
Under normal circumstances, the couple would alternate taking days off between them to spend days off together, but with leave being restricted for both agencies under the pandemic, opportunities to spend quality time with one another can be few and far between. Her middle son, who works at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, is also on a similar schedule as her husband, so even though her two youngest sons live with her and her husband, getting everyone together can be a challenge.
Still, the family is used to overcoming scheduling conflicts due to their often strict, shift-based jobs. Also, being a family of mostly public safety professionals, Sparks says her husband and sons are well-prepared for the challenge of weathering the pandemic, which means less stress for her as a mother.
“It’s just changed a few things, like you’re not going to the gym anymore, the gym is now what you can do at home, but we’re still doing a lot of the same things that we’ve always done,” Sparks said. “... I’ve always been a big hand-washer, anyway, because I also do EMS, so it hasn’t really changed anything because we were all doing a lot of this before.”
Mother of four and ICU nurseWhen Christy Wirtz comes home from work, she changes out of her clothes in the garage and goes to shower right away.
This isn’t her normal routine after a day working as an intensive care unit nurse at Frederick Health Hospital. But COVID-19 has changed normalcy for many health care workers.
This new routine has been hard for Wirtz’s youngest daughter, who is 3 years old.
“And every day when I walk in the door, she comes running, and she knows to stop a couple feet away from me, and she does always ask, ‘Can I touch you yet?’” Wirtz said.
Wirtz is the mother of four girls — 16, 7, 5 and 3. She’s been an ICU nurse at Frederick Health Hospital for just a year and a half, although she has been a nurse for 12 years.
She thought about staying away from her children, knowing that she would be working with COVID-19 patients. But it was not the right choice for her. She is doing her best to keep her family safe, and her husband is an essential worker, so it would almost negate her not coming home.
“I know I have some coworkers that aren’t staying in their home right now,” she said. “I don’t know if I could do that because they’re what keeps me going. Their laughter keeps me going.”
Wirtz did isolate herself for two days, she said, after she came down with a sinus infection. Not knowing if it was COVID-19, she locked herself in a bedroom. Being away from her children was hard.
Her children are also a much needed distraction from work, she said. Caring for COVID-19 patients is taxing. Wearing all the equipment, from masks to face shields to gowns, is exhausting.
And the patients are sick, she said, more so than people might realize. Even the patients might not understand how ill they are. She spoke about young, healthy people who get COVID-19 and do not realize how low their oxygen levels get.
She admitted the first person under investigation into the ICU at Frederick Health Hospital.
“So I’m grateful, kind of, for that busyness because it keeps my mind busy,” Wirtz said. “And I don’t get to think of a lot of the different things. I don’t know that people understand exactly how taxing it all is.”
While she is away at work, her eldest daughters have been taking over the role of caring for the younger siblings, with the 16-year-old helping with schoolwork.
Wirtz is not sure of her Mother’s Day plans, a question better answered by her husband.
But she did request one thing: to come home from work on Saturday to a clean house.
Full-time nurse, full-time momAshley Magruder is in the business of helping women become mothers. She is a neonatal intensive care unit nurse, who is also part of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s neonatal transport unit and delivery team.
As part of the delivery team, she has seen mothers who are positive for COVID-19.
When the mother of three comes home from work, she immediately gets into the shower. She takes off her shoes before even getting into her car, she said.
Magruder is especially careful because her daughter was sick days before the first COVID-19 cases were announced, and Magruder does not want her to get sick again while she is still healing.
That added to her stress, especially early on, she said. Then her husband lost his job. Things have since settled. Her husband was able to get unemployment. But now, her worries are focused on the future, she said.
Magruder works night and weekend shifts, including Mother’s Day, she said. So now under the COVID-19 pandemic, she plays two roles, nurse and teacher. She takes care of school work Monday through Friday with her kindergartener, she said.
Her other two children are younger, she said, but all three have understood that they cannot see other people like they normally do. They understand she goes to work to help people.
She tries to keep their spirits up, using Facetime to connect with others, dance around the house and just sharing laughs, she said in an email.
Between work, time with her children, keeping the house clean, she said she is exhausted. She is lucky to get 30 to 45 minutes to run on a treadmill.
“Something that has become part of the normal is piled laundry, toys everywhere, and piled dishes,” Magruder said. “It is hard to get everything completed in a day. By the time I sit now to have a minute to watch a show it’s already 9:30, 10 p.m. and I can barely stay awake. I’m sure other mothers during this time can relate.”
Having to wear protective equipment, like a mask and shield, is exhausting as well.
“So it’s like you can barely breathe for 13 hours,” she said.
But work is beginning to be work again, despite the mask. And she wants people to know they’re not alone. That has helped her, she said. And the nurses in the NICU have come together to support those working on the adult floors where there are more COVID-19 patients.
Her children are young, but Magruder is documenting the pandemic through pictures, videos and journals.
That way she can show them what life was like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
