Gail Fineberg has been faithfully logging onto the Frederick County Health Department’s website for almost a week now trying to set up an appointment to receive her first shot of the two-dose coronavirus vaccine.
But the message she has been getting has been consistent: “All clinics currently full, check back on Tues. Jan. 19,” the announcement reads on the website.
Fineberg is 81 years old, and she moved to Frederick from Boonsboro with her husband, Todd, 75, about a year ago. They both have heart conditions and would like to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, while respecting the fact there are other priority groups in front of them. Gail also suffers from chronic asthma.
They say they follow all the rules. They wear masks and have barely seen their children or grandchildren since the pandemic started.
“It would be nice to catch up one of these days,” Fineberg said.
On Monday, they became officially eligible to receive the vaccine as Maryland rolled into Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout at the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan.
But the process to get an appointment for the Finebergs and many others has been frustrating due to the limited supply of the vaccine and mixed messages they are receiving.
On one hand, state officials are telling them the vaccine rollout is accelerating and they are now eligible to receive it. On the other, county leaders and the local agencies in charge of administering the limited doses they receive from the federal government are telling them appointment slots are full and they might not have enough vaccine to administer two doses in a timely manner as more people become eligible to receive them.
“Intended or not, the governor’s announcement [last Thursday] of expanded eligibility groups has left an impression that vaccine was available to advance these eligibility groups,” County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said in an email to the News-Post.
“At the current pace of vaccine doses being received, it will take multiple weeks to get through group 1B,” Gardner added. “Adding group 1C will result in tens of thousands of people literally trying to sign up for a couple thousand vaccine doses each week. Without a doubt this will lead to frustration for the general public. Bottom line, is the announcement was for an expanded eligibility without the corresponding expansion of vaccine. Limited vaccine is the challenge.”
Gardner made it clear the county health department is a state agency, and the vaccination effort is a statewide plan. So, the county health department is operating at the direction of the governor and the Maryland secretary of health.
“The county government is supporting the state plan and working hard to provide logistic and administrative support as well as funding support,” Gardner said. “At this point the counties have not received state or federal funding for vaccination distribution.”
Hogan’s announcement of the expanded rollout last week seemed to catch county health department administrators off guard.
The following day, there was a long line stretching around Butterfly Ridge Elementary School for a vaccination clinic the county health department admitted “did not meet our expectations” due to the long wait times for scheduled appointments.
“I did not envy those people standing in line,” Fineberg said.
The county health department said changes were in the process of being made to help the process flow more smoothly.
“Because the state did not implement a pre-registration system, the county government is working to develop one,” Gardner said. “Because the state did not set up a call center to help seniors and people without internet access to register or schedule a vaccination appointment, the county government is standing this up too.”
Since the vaccine became available last month to front-line health care workers, first responders and the staff and residents of nursing homes in the county, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer, has typically learned on Saturday of how much vaccine will be shipped to the health department for the coming week.
The shipment has then arrived on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
The county health department has said it doesn’t want to schedule appointments until it knows how much vaccine it will have on hand for the week, which is creating the periods online during which appointments can’t be scheduled.
“I know it’s frustrating to not be able to schedule appointments immediately, but at this point we would rather be able to guarantee vaccine than have to cancel appointments and have people reschedule,” said Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
Gardner and Brookmyer have both said that no supply of vaccine is being held back and that all doses the county health department has received were administered by Sunday with the exception of those being reserved for people who didn’t show up for appointments.
The vaccination clinics in the county are being staffed by public health and school health staff with support from the Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Gardner has requested volunteers from the state to help with administering the vaccine.
“The limitation in distributing vaccine is not related to lack of staff but rather lack of vaccine,” she said.
So far, between Frederick Health Hospital, two clinics the county health department is running and nursing homes being administered to through federal contract by Walgreens and CVS, Frederick County has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 11,000 people a little more than a month into the effort.
The county has administered 10,779 first doses of the two-dose shot from drug manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna and 916 second doses, according to the Maryland Health Department’s online vaccine dashboard.
Overall, 255,110 of the 551,700 vaccines that have been distributed across Maryland have been administered, according to the state. That includes 233,309 first doses and 21,801 second doses in a state of roughly 6 million people.
“I have been perfectly happy to wait for a year,” Fineberg said. “But, when it’s promised, it’s the inability to deliver that is frustrating.”
Received my first dose from FHH today. Signed up Saturday after receiving an email to register. None were open for today, but received a call that I could come out in the afternoon. As a former medic, the staff administering the shots were great. Needles were small gauge and not a hint of pain, less than I’ve had from flue shots. No after effects and rescheduled for my second shot.
