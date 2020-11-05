More grant money will soon be available for childcare facilities and the food service and hospitality industry in the coming weeks, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) announced Thursday.
Gardner said grant awards would be customized for child care facilities, depending both on the size of the facility, and how many months of aid they have been open. Family-based providers, small centers and large centers could apply beginning Thursday, ranging from $1,025-6,800.
County officials would work with Child Care Choices in the Mental Health Association of Frederick County to administer the grants, and applications will be accepted through Nov. 12.
"It varies because of how many months are covered," Gardner said of the grant amounts. "So people [centers] that got the first grant will qualify for an additional two months ... people who may have opened after that first round of grants may qualify for a longer number of months."
The county executive also announced upcoming grants for the food service and hospitality industry. The first category of businesses includes caterers, carry-out restaurants, bakeries and food trucks. The second category includes franchises and sit-down restaurants.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Frederick County would receive $2,052,745 for those businesses. Gardner previously told The Frederick News-Post that Hogan's administration distributed $50 million to counties and Baltimore statewide, based on the number of restaurants in each jurisdiction.
Applications for that money start Nov. 13, and end Nov. 23. How much each restaurant could get is still being determined, Gardner said—but she did offer a range of $4,000-10,000, with some variation.
"That money came from the state, and we have a limited time to spend it, we're trying to spend it out ... we will have some people who don't qualify if they're not in good standing, and we will have some people that don't apply," Gardner said.
In order to remain in good standing, Maryland businesses must submit annual financial reports with the state Comptroller's office, making sure their taxes are paid along with other requirements.
Gardner said restaurants or similar businesses who applied for the first round of grants must make sure all their original grant paperwork has been filed and accepted with county and state officials.
Less money would likely go to caterers, bakeries, food trucks and others in the first category, because they likely have less overhead costs versus sit-down restaurants and similar businesses, Gardner said.
Gardner hopes this money, along with other upcoming announcements, will help businesses survive through the end of the year. She's uncertain about how Congress might act, given the latest results of the presidential election.
But she's confident that other community partners will help if further federal or state funding doesn't arrive.
"We're talking to our community partners," Gardner said. "We have very generous foundations in our community ... right now, we're using our coronavirus relief funding and not their money ... we have other individuals, other organizations, other nonprofits stepping to the plate to help people."
