More businesses countywide can open Friday in line with Gov. Larry Hogan's recent executive orders, including bowling alleys, fitness centers, gyms, fraternal and social organizations and several others, County Executive Jan Gardner announced Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, those businesses and others can open at 50 percent capacity at 5 p.m. Friday as part of the second phase of Hogan's Roadmap to Recovery—along with other health and safety guidelines from the governor's office, including face coverings and social distancing.
After a news briefing Tuesday, Gardner pointed to important data points plateauing or dropping, including intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage and hospitalizations because of the coronavirus.
Overall hospitalizations have dropped 70 percent due to the virus since May 8, county officials said in a news release. The intensive care population due to the virus has fallen 93 percent, and acute care bed use has dropped 65 percent.
She said as of Tuesday morning, there's one person in an ICU unit as a COVID patient. The county's positivity rate has also continued to drop, Gardner said.
"I still do want to express caution as we move forward," Gardner said. "We've certainly seen that reopenings have created an increase in cases and hospitalizations in some other states. ... The last thing we want to have happen is for us to take a step backwards."
Gardner has said several times that Hogan's Roadmap to Recovery has stop signs in case there are spikes in hospitalizations, ICU beds, or other important data points related to the coronavirus, as more businesses and serviced begin to reopen.
Large gatherings are still discouraged, Gardner said, as they are one of the leading risks for spreading the coronavirus. People need to continue to wear face coverings and social distance, he added.
It's important for counties and the state to move "in unison" if businesses need to be shut down again because of spikes or a second wave of the coronavirus, Gardner said. She added shutting down larger gatherings and events—once they are allowed—would be the first steps she would take to curb the spread countywide if that happens.
"Certainly, we're trying to find a balance ... to protect public health, but also to support our economic health and our mental health," Gardner said. "And so, that is part of what weighs into all of these decisions."
"It is really going to be up to all of us and taking personal responsibility and personal actions ... We need to be doing that until we find a vaccination or another effective treatment for the coronavirus," Gardner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.