County Executive Jan Gardner (D) announced Monday morning that county officials would "take a pause" and keep restaurants, bars and event spaces at 50 percent capacity.
The decision was veers away from Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) Friday announcement that restaurants, bars and event spaces could open up to 75 percent for indoor dining capacity, beginning Monday at 5 p.m.
Gardner outlined several local coronavirus health statistics before announcing the "pause," including that as of Monday, the seven-day average for new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people was at 9.85. She was concerned that stat was higher than nearby larger jurisdictions: Howard County at 7.41 and Montgomery County at 9.12.
On Saturday, the county reported 45 new cases—the largest single-day total in a month, Gardner said.
"I am very concerned about this sudden increase in cases, and I’m concerned we’re outpacing our bigger county neighbors, which have bigger populations and have had, generally, a higher degree of new cases and spread of the virus," Gardner said.
She added Monday that she and the county's Office of Economic Development were exploring using some CARES Act funding to donate to bars and local restaurants to allow for outdoor dining, as the weather starts to get colder.
County officials will have conversations with local representatives of the Restaurant Association of Maryland about that funding, and how to proceed through the winter months, Gardner said.
Even if additional capacity becomes available soon, some restaurants might find it difficult to make it profitable, since keeping tables six feet apart and a limited amount of people at each table is still in effect, she said.
"If you're a small restaurant, and you’ve already kind of spaced it out, you may not be able to take much advantage of a capacity change," Gardner said. "I would think a larger restaurant would have a more larger opportunity to do that, but I think for many restaurants, it’s not going to make a big difference."
She recently drove around the county, and has seen some outdoor events where not everybody has been wearing masks. Businesses can only do so much, she said.
County officials will continue to reevaluate capacity levels and restrictions in the coming weeks, she added.
"If we want this balance we’re trying to strike between health and the economy, we all need to do our part," Gardner said. "The business community ... [has] a very difficult time trying to enforce that people should wear a mask, and so if people would cooperate and do that themselves, it would just make life a little bit easier for everybody involved."
She should have announced this on Friday. Restaurants are now sitting on inventory based on the 75% assumption. I don't disagree with the decision, just the timing.
Consider the source...
