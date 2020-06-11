County Executive Jan Gardner (D) announced Thursday that county officials would follow Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) orders from his news briefing earlier this week, meaning restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining on Friday at 5 p.m., along with other businesses.
Gardner said after a news briefing Thursday she is still deciding whether other businesses, such as indoor gyms and fitness centers, can open Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m. under Hogan's order.
She added she wants to further review some of the requirements for those businesses, and recommended citizens reach out to the governor's office at 410-974-3901 if they have further questions about Hogan's executive orders.
"There’s just massive confusion out there," Gardner said about those orders. "I’m asked a lot of questions and that’s why we’re trying to send people to the state."
Other businesses and activities that can open or start Friday at 5 p.m. include, as long as public health protocols are followed:
- Amusement parks/rides
- Go-karts and mini golf
- High school sports practices
- Childcare providers, which were already open but now can have up to 15 people per room
- Outdoor parades, festivals and fundraisers
Gardner said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, health officer for the Frederick County Health Department, and her colleagues will help finalize guidance for those relevant businesses and others.
She added that long downward trends in hospitalizations, ICU bed usage and other key metrics led her to following Hogan's actions Thursday.
"The first announcement that came out on May 13, I didn’t fully implement because I hadn’t seen a [long] downward trend of any kind in Frederick County, I had only seen a couple days," she said, alluding to her decision to keep barbershops, salons and some other businesses closed at that point.
Now, county officials have seen downward trends for a month, including a lower positivity rate than the state average at 6.5%, Gardner said. She noted other suburban counties like Carroll, Washington, Baltimore and Harford counties are also following Hogan's decision.
In order to accommodate restaurants in downtown Frederick who will have outdoor dining on Market Street, the drive-through lane at the county's Planning and Permitting office at 30 N. Market St. will be closed on weekends during the summer months, Gardner said.
Both Brookmyer and Gardner cautioned residents who might participate in activities and open businesses to continue social distancing, wear face coverings when required and practice good personal hygiene.
"I do want people to remember that we can take a step backwards if they do not do their part," Gardner said. "We will not be able to see some of the impacts of this with these decisions ... probably until the end of June."
It is absurd to say one must wear a mask at a restaurant if you are not drinking or eating at that moment. The distancing is the key not the useless mask. Most masks worn by non hospital staff in the hospital are worthless. They don't prevent the virus spread at all. In fact when asked the Governor said these are guidelines not requirements.
Gyms are one of the most likely places to spread viruses, so they better have serious guidelines in place when they open. Thanks Jan!
I’ve been driving to the gym in Charles Town for a month now. They take my temperature at the door but that’s about it. Thank god for WV!
