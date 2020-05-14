County Executive Jan Gardner (D) issued an executive order Thursday which allows for a partial re-opening of some businesses countywide beginning Friday at 5 p.m.
Gardner said at a news briefing Thursday she heard from many business owners and local municipal leaders who were split on whether to extend the stay-at-home order, versus those who wanted to reopen as many businesses as possible.
"I appreciate that this is not what everyone will like," Gardner said. "Some people wanted me to keep the county completely shut down, and others wanted to see our business activities open faster ... I own this decision, I'll be responsible for this decision."
That decision, laid out in the executive order, does allow for curbside pickup for retail businesses, and a partial reopening of small businesses under 10,000 square feet in size, beginning May 15 at 5 p.m. It also allows for manufacturing — Gardner said during the briefing that most of those businesses were probably already operating through the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
Small businesses must follow guidelines to ensure public health, including having someone watch the front door to monitor people entering and leaving and help limit stores to 50 percent capacity, Gardner said.
Patrons and employees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing practices, Gardner said. Cash payment should be minimized, she added.
"If this first step does not cause a rise in hospitalizations and we do not see an influx of patients from our nursing homes as we get the results of testing, then other establishments and other activities permitted by the governor will be allowed to begin in two weeks," Gardner said.
Those other establishments include hair salons, barbershops and places of worship, which can open Friday, May 29, given there aren't rising trends of hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and acute care bed use and other important health metrics, Gardner said.
Workers at barbershops and salons must maintain the 50 percent occupancy rate and clean thoroughly throughout the day, as laid out by the governor's recommendations, Gardner said. She added there would be a requirement for "special hours" for seniors and vulnerable residents at barbershops and salons and similar businesses.
Religious leaders must enforce the seven-foot distance rule between family groups and individuals at places of worship, occupancy must be limited to 50 percent, temperatures must be taken of congregants at the entrance and there must be no singing or hymns or songs, Gardner said. Congregants must also wear face coverings, she added.
After the news briefing, Gardner said one of her main concerns was people from nearby jurisdictions in Maryland and elsewhere traveling to Frederick County and shopping, based on actions other county leaders have taken.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said earlier this week he would issue a local stay-at-home order after Hogan's expires at 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, Bethesda Beat reported. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball also announced this week his county is not ready to re-open, the Howard County Times reported.
The Carroll County Times reported Thursday that Board of Commissioners Stephen Wantz (R) said his county is "ready to go" and will reopen under the governor's guidelines for Stage 1.
"I've heard today from a lot of workers, whether they're in retail ... or in barbershops and salons," Gardner said after Thursday's briefing. "And some of them are terrified to go back to work."
She added she chose to delay the re-opening of some businesses — like hair salons and barbershops — because it's more difficult to social distance in those types of environments, adding, "You're going to see the vulnerable population want to go to both."
She added that some businesses may choose not to re-open even if allowed, in order to protect their workers and the public. Public health metrics will continue to guide her decisions, and she will provide an update on whether more businesses can soon re-open on Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m., she said.
Some businesses, like dine-in service at bars and restaurants, will remain closed until the latter stages of Gov. Hogan's roadmap to re-opening the state.
Reacting to the coronavirus pandemic has dominated Gardner's schedule the past several weeks, she said.
"Every day, I have spent maybe 16 hours a day focused on health issues," Gardner said.
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor (D) said city officials will follow the county's actions, and the city's state of emergency remains in effect.
"As your Mayor, I would like nothing more than to fully reopen our City," O'Connor said in a prepared statement. "However, we know the virus is still in our community, and risk remains. The zip codes that include and surround The City of Frederick account for 78 percent of our county’s COVID-19 cases.
"As we move forward, collaboration and communication will remain critical. I would like to thank our residents who have recently reached out with ideas and questions regarding re-opening strategies."
Singing hymns should be encouraged among the church goers. Sing! Sing! Sing louder! Encourage bar patrons to sing, "God Bless America" as loud as they can.
As usual politicians issuing impossible prerequisites. With the parameters put in place by Jan, who says she owns the decision but is unaffected by the decision; she continues to receive her salary regardless, the other business will not open any time soon. It demonstrates a total lack of understanding of the course of a virus. You lock down to gain some control to FLATTEN the curve not to eliminate the curve. You reopen slowly KNOWING there WILL be more infections while also knowing you are more prepared in terms of beds etc to handle the uptick should it occur. You do not predicate further expansion of economic activity based on a zero uptick, that is insane. I see the coming lawsuits from some business and from places of worship where she really does seem to intrude in a manner which could be deemed excessive given the direction from the state. Frederick county is not a hot spot as she contends except in nursing homes which she also has stated as a parameter for further ease of restrictions when there is zero impact from nursing homes to the general population. It is a bad decision, but not altogether unexpected. Generally I blame Blaine Young and his hapless group that brought us this form of government with a county executive. Under the county commissioners this would not have been the case. My question to what is now the council, is does the county executive hold this power without a vote by the council? Perhaps someone on this forum knows the answer, I do not but am curious as a matter of understanding.
12 people not in nursing homes have died of corona. Most likely they had other problems that caused death. We aren't opening yesterday because why? This has been an absolute abomination of lemmings following each other off the cliff.
Yeah, but once all of the blue state governors have completely destroyed their own economies, nobody will vote for Trump. In those states. That wouldn't have voted for him anyway. Hey....wait a minute!
Why aren’t we opening yesterday? Because you’re a rube, and you can’t fathom science.
So, can I get a haircut or not?
most likely not but you can shop at the illegal business on Daisy Court that our government has allowed to stay open Sheriff Jenkins wrote up a criminal charge but no one every shut him down. He is running a retail business on a residential property at the pleasure of our government, our county ex and our sheriff's department. So if you want to stay open, make sure you are illegal and do not have the zoning to operate your large illegal business.(Cash only)
Do they do haircuts?
Do they have anything good? That's not far from me.
The way things are going, we'll have an underground Chamber of Commerce ramped-up in no time. I hear the tax advantages are fantastic.
No, not yet unless you are the Mayor of a certain large City.
Yes, no , or maybe. Pick a day. DIfferent answer. Just now USA9 says western Loudoun is now begging to re open after the delay 2 days ago.
Try Carroll County
Depends on how well you know your barber I think.
In Caroll County. No problem
A couple questions for Ms. Gardner, For two months Federal & State guidelines has pounded into the America conciseness that all must maintain a 6' separation when out in public. Every retail & grocery store has modified their business to comply with this mandate. So why after two months in her reopening decree she single's out and writes "Religious leaders must enforce the seven-foot distance rule between family groups and individuals at places of worship"? Does Ms. Gardner have any evidence that covid19 has the ability to spread beyond the mandated 6' separation while occupying places of worship?
The 6’ or 7’ “rule” is a farce. A sneeze can carry 20’.
Just like the face mask is a farce. Breathing through a tee shirt or bandana is like using chain link fencing to prevent mosquitos.
fredppls, you will not get an argument from me on your observation. Look at the pictures above, Gardner is wearing a mask while sitting and not talking, but removes it to speak, duh you have just been exposed or exposed someone else. Defeating the sole purpose of wearing a mask. if there ever was a purpose? Hogan has done it repeatedly during his news conferences. Once you put your mask on to go in public, you should not remove it until you are out of the public realm. Do as I say, not as I do!!
Nice try. Keep your distance.
Gardner, like most left wing progressives, hate religion.
Does anyone know why there can't be singing of hymns?
Singing brings joy and that is not allowed why under a state of emergency.
It may give you an emotional link to your savior. It may also make you realize how nuts all this is at this point in time.
The official church of the People's Republic of Frederick does not allow the singing of hymns. ...unless they are in praise of our local government leaders.
Good question especially given Courts have stated you cannot have separate rules for churches. If they pressed they would find that with large retail stores open it would likely be found unconstitutional to disallow churches to hold services.
Has this twit read the County Charter? She has no authority to make law and certainly not to enforce it! No singing in church? That’s laughable, meanwhile grocery shoppers are in full contact wrestling over fresh produce, toilet paper and chicken! Gardner, Chicken Little Larry Hogan and Merryland are a freakin joke!
And, how will she be informing small business owners that are preparing to reopen after Hogan's announcement, who will enforce her order, and what is the schedule of penalities and the authorization for assessing those, if any, penalties?
Because people who are business owners are reasonable and understand their customers and the uncertainty. And they value health just as much as income.
But they sure will take a handout from the Govt and then tear up welfare for others. I having heard and so called small business protesting.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
At least we can wash our cars and groom our dogs. Jane you sooo smart!
So lets head to Carrol County for hair cuts and hair dressing. That will make our people happy.
Ive compile a list of barbers and salons in Carrol ifl anyone is interested.
Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot grab every penny while the businesses that make Frederick a great city and county whither away. It’ll take a long time before we see a thriving Frederick again.
Do people notice that it the Democrats who want to control what we can and can't do? And no, it's not due to Republicans being "in love" with a dollar.
Eighty five percent of the deaths from Covid-19 in FredCo are in congregate living facilities, and yet Gardner is not opening some retail facilities? Can anyone explain the science behind that decision or is it political and flexing her Democrat muscles just to show she can?
Help me out, the majority of fatalities are from close contact “concentrated contact - assistant senior living, hospital workers , large crowds, the elderly especially in close spaces and those with pre-existing conditions... that’s so far... Now we are seeing children with ‘system inflammatory syndrome’... Over 85 thousand confirmed deaths in 2 months, and there’s over 1.5 million cases. At this rate, there will be a lot of assisted living spaces opening up, very soon.
Should I tell you, your mother, father, grandma, granddad, your child to “kiss off”, goodbye 👋? You’re done. Go to an assisting living facility. We all know you are done 🙄.
Science, what science. She is a Democrat through and through and must find a way to exercise her authority, although I would love to see where she has this authority in the County Charter, and placate the radicals in the county. Typical authoritarian bureaucrat who continues to collect her six figure salary no matter what she decides or says she owns. So what if you own a decision you are not directly impacted by.
She and hoagie are lame ducks. If they had to run again they be more cautious.
Nobody should be surprised by that. If you swing all the way to the left, you get communism. Totalitarianism and Communism go hand-in-hand. One can't exist without the other.
I think a lot of people who lean that way are actually enjoying this stuff. More government control is what they've been clamoring for.
Actually, that's not true. You can have Totalitarianism without Communism. Just not the other way around. But you get the point.
Unfortunately in every war there are casualties, this war on our existence the death rate will be higher because the enemy is unmerciful.
Don't underestimate the stupidity of the populace in your calculations. There will be a lot of self-inflicted wounds because people act stupidly and selfishly.
[thumbup]
Not as stupid as our politicos and the people who vote them in.
