Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner issued an executive order Thursday evening that allows restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight but prevents them from selling alcohol after 10 p.m.
The order, which takes effect on Friday at 5 p.m., is less restrictive than a previous executive order that required restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m., which was a step back from Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) recent executive order allowing bars and restaurants to stay open past 10 p.m.
Hogan's order does not set a limit on alcohol sales and doesn't set a cap on when restaurants and bars must close.
Gardner's executive order will remain in effect for up to two weeks after Feb. 5, but "will be revisited in one week as health metrics continue to be monitored" regarding the coronavirus pandemic, according to Thursday's announcement.
"Over the past two months, Frederick County has had some of the [worst] health metrics in the state," Gardner (D) said in a prepared statement. "This new order allows restaurants to serve dinners later into the evening, while emphasizing the ongoing need to maintain public health precautions and prevent social gatherings and patrons congregating at bars. We know that social gatherings at any location are considered high-risk for spread of the virus."
Gardner's order also prohibits restaurants and bars from hosting live entertainment or similar events after 10 p.m.
Gardner said in a brief interview Thursday the new order was a product of collaboration between public health officials, the restaurant industry and others.
She said multiple times the purpose of the alcohol ban past 10 p.m. is to avoid the "social gathering type of atmosphere" that could lead to larger congregations of people and thus the spread of the coronavirus.
Gardner said many restaurants owners and managers she's spoken with are not seeing much late-night activity—especially in smaller municipalities countywide.
"It's really about accommodating an extended dinner hour," she said of her new order.
Winslow Burhans, mayor of New Market, said he is keeping his executive order following the governor's directives, but he appreciated Gardner for taking a "step in the right direction."
He disagrees, however, with the alcohol limit.
"Why are we still allowing happy hour from 4-6 p.m. at restaurants?" Burhans said. "That part doesn’t reconcile with me. If they’re worried about the alcohol contributing to the spread of COVID, why are we allowing alcohol service at all?"
Kim Firestone, owner of Firestone’s Culinary Tavern on North Market Street, wasn’t aware of the order before a call from The News-Post Thursday evening.
"I don’t know anything about the order or the reason for it, but it doesn’t seem like it makes much sense,” he said.
Pre-COVID, Firestone’s typically stayed open until about 2 a.m. on weekends. While Firestone said the bar does have some bar food available, he doesn’t see that it would be worth staying open later than 10 p.m. if people cannot order drinks.
"Even if we’re only selling food, people want to have something to drink with it, they want a beer or something,” he said. "So off the top of my head, I don’t see how that’s going to be a big benefit to us.”
Staff writer Erika Riley contributed to this report.
(10) comments
Good Job Jan. !
This is a worthless modification in my opinion. More to try and "accomidate" after the backlash from the original.
I'm guessing that with this change it will now prevent alcohol sales at the restaurants that were going against the 10pm order. If so, Checkmate, Jan.
Incorrect
She's trying to save face in my opinion after Brunswick & New Market mayors snubbed her with their own executive orders.
[thumbup][thumbup]Exactly, Rockfish! [smile]
☝️ like
Bad move. Either keep the original closing time or allow alcohol past 10 p.m. Someone who has a few drinks and wants another at say 10:05 can become a real problem. Restaurants and bars do not need this trouble, they have enough problems as it is.
☝️ like
Aww. That is so sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.