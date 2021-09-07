Ninety-five percent of Marylanders 65 years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
For those who are age 12 and older — the population currently eligible to receive the vaccine — 80.4 percent have gotten at least one shot.
In all, some 3.8 million state residents are fully vaccinated.
“As one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we continue to achieve significant milestones and outpace the national rates across the board, and we are much better prepared to withstand the delta variant surge,” Hogan said in a Tuesday news release. “Getting first shots in arms — especially among our most vulnerable populations — continues to be our primary mission.”
In Frederick County, 61.5 percent of the total population and 90.5 percent of those ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated. Between Aug. 29 and Sunday, 653 county residents received their first dose of a vaccine, a decrease from 1,465 the previous week.
Cases continued to climb in the county over the long weekend, with 132 new infections reported between Saturday and Monday. The county tallied 39 new cases on Tuesday — a significant drop from Friday, when it reported 91 new infections, the most since late January.
Twenty-nine people were hospitalized because of the virus in the county as of Monday, with eight people being treated in the intensive care unit. Tuesday’s seven-day positivity rate was 4.66 percent, in line with the state’s rate of 4.65 percent.
Those who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will likely start getting booster shots during the week of Sept. 20, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” People who got the Moderna vaccine may have a longer wait in front of them, as the company seeks approval from regulators for a third dose.
Regulators have yet to announce plans for a Johnson & Johnson booster shot.
