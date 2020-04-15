Gov. Larry Hogan is cautiously looking forward to a future where people can leave their houses and cases of COVID-19 are in single digits.
The governor announced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that they are starting to plan for how to reopen the state once it is safe to start returning to normalcy.
But the heavy emphasis was on safety, as Hogan told residents not to get too excited. The state is not reopening yet. The worst thing the state could do is stop following the measures it took to slow the spread of the disease, he said.
The state government is just planning for how to do it when the time comes. More details on the plan should come next week, Hogan said.
“Everybody wants to get back to normal. I want to get back to normal,” Hogan said. “Everybody here does. You want to make people feel like they are going to get some of their lives back as quickly as we can. We want to get our economy back. We want people to get back to work, but we want to do so in a safe and smart way because the worst possible thing we can do is to take action too quickly and then have that spike so we look like New York has and we have thousands of people die and hundred of thousands of people sick and we overload our hospital system because then it’s very hard to get that genie back in the bottle.”
Maryland is not one of the states that has gotten over the hump yet, in terms of seeing decreases in the number of COVID-19 cases, Hogan said. A peak has been predicted for the state as soon as this week and as far away as the end of next month.
No Maryland residents diagnosed with COVID-19 were released from isolation in the last 24 hours as the state reported an additional 560 cases. The state now has 10,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In the same period of time, the Maryland Department of Health reported 47 new deaths from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Another 64 deaths in the state are likely caused by the disease. Wednesday had the highest number of reported deaths to date.
Between the deaths on Monday and Tuesday, it was the state’s deadliest 48 hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogan said.
The state has a total of 349 deaths, although the state numbers do not include 10 deaths reported by the Montgomery County Health Department or 11 reported by the Carroll County Health Department. Of the 349 deaths, 93 are uncategorized by county.
The state also started to report probable deaths, meaning the person was not confirmed to have COVID-19 but it is likely that they died from the disease. There are 64 probable deaths.
Baltimore is now reporting more than 1,000 cases with 25 confirmed deaths. Montgomery County cases are nearing 2,000 with 45 confirmed deaths. Prince George’s County continues to have the most cases with 2,516 and 65 deaths.
Frederick County has 497 cases, according to the Frederick County Health Department, an increase of 52. The county now has 20 deaths, with another 7 probable deaths from COVID-19. Two more people in the county were hospitalized, while seven more people were released from isolation. Of the 497 cases in the county, at least 94 people have been released from isolation.
There is widespread community transmission, the health department said on its website.
“Everyone is at risk for COVID-19, and everyone needs to stay at home and take precautions,” the website said.
The county, which had reporting cases in long-term care facilities, stopped reporting them on Wednesday, according to the website.
“We will not be reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak status of any individual facilities, including long term care facilities, by name until we receive authorization from the Maryland Department of Health. Long-term care facilities are required to inform their staff and residents (including their legal representatives) about positive COVID-19 cases,” according to the health department website.
Building blocks
Before the state can reopen, there are four building blocks Hogan laid out that will need to be established.
First, testing. The limited availability of tests has plagued the country since the first case of COVID-19 was announced. The state has continued to ramp up testing, as has Frederick County. Frederick Health is now able to collect samples and run tests on them, allowing quicker turnaround times for results.
Hogan said the state is looking to triple its testing capacity so that 10,000 tests are done a day. The state is also pursuing the ability to conduct antibody testing.
Second, the state needs to continue to increase the hospital surge capacity for when the state does reach its peak. This includes response tents being sent to jurisdictions, including Frederick.
Frederick Health Hospital has a 10-bed tent from the state, CEO and President Tom Kleinhanzl told the News-Post Tuesday. The hospital has not had to use it yet. Like other hospitals around the state, Frederick Health Hospital is preparing for a surge.
The hospital has three intensive care units for patients, Kleinhanzl previously said.
In terms of staff, Kleinhanzl said that he was in awe of the ways staff members have stepped up. More than 50 nurses went through a boot camp to freshen their critical care skills so they can help if needed. At least 40 doctors from the community have also volunteered, he said.
The state also needs to continue to ramp up protective supplies, like masks, the governor said, the third building block. The state has ordered 4.5 million n95 masks, as well as 252 ventilators.
At Frederick Health Hospital, the mask supply is good, as is the glove stock, Kleinhanzl said. But the hospital is running low on gowns, and the hospital has turned to the community for donations.
The last building block is contact tracing, which is how the state and local health departments learn where the infected person may have gone or who they recently contacted. Right now, there are about 250 contact tracers. The state plans to have 1,000.
This would require using contractors or other employees, Hogan said.
The state has not met the four building blocks yet, the governor said. And cases keep climbing.
But with the building blocks laid out, the state can start looking ahead to a future without COVID-19.
“There are some real reasons for hope and optimism right now,” Hogan said.
(6) comments
Getting back to normal in Maryland is simple, open businesses and do what we do now without a mask on.
Plans are good but be sure to include Mr. Corna in the discussions. He is the principal character. Plans aren't much good without his input. And plans definitely go awry with his input. So best to plan around him, not without him.
Thank God we have a governor that behaves like a democrat.
We'd be dealing with the mess they've got in Michigan if that were true. ..but yeah, I know, useless trolling is your shtick.
Whitmer and Hogan are nearly identical regarding Mr. Corona, but the goobers and businesses won't mount such a stupid grotesque assault on Hogan. One idiot business owner even said he would rather die from Mr. Corona than lose his business.
So sorry for the loved ones affected.
