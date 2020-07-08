One of Frederick County’s longest standing traditions has fallen victim to the coronavirus.
The 158th Great Frederick Fair will not be held this year due to COVID-19.
“This decision was not taken lightly and is extremely difficult to share but is in the best interest of public health and safety,” according to a news release from The Great Frederick Fair, Inc. issued Wednesday night. “The Great Frederick Fair is not only an important tradition in our community, welcoming over 230,000 guests, but also a vital economic event, putting over $1,000,000 back to local businesses each year.”
The board determined that in order to follow federal, state and local health guidelines, some of the fair’s biggest attractions and traditions would have to be eliminated, according to the release.
“Planning for The Great Frederick Fair requires year-round efforts to coordinate all of the moving parts and with the added unknowns, it makes this an extremely challenging moving target,” the release states.
The event was scheduled for Sept. 18 through 26. People who got tickets will be contacted in the next 30 days and have the option to get a refund or carry their tickets over to next year, according to the release.
While the fair itself is canceled, an Invitational Youth Livestock show is being planned, according to the release. More details are coming soon, the board said.
The board did announce plans to bring the fair back in 2021, saying in the release that next year’s fair is currently scheduled for Sept. 17-25.
This is not the first time the event has been canceled. In 1918, it was canceled due to Spanish Influenza. And in 1942 and 1943, during World War II, the fair was also canceled and “buildings on the fairgrounds property were utilized by the Office of Price Administration for the war effort,” according to the release.
