Whether it’s to be more self-sustainable or just because they have more free time on their hands, people are turning to gardening during COVID-19 to relieve their stress and find an outdoor escape.
Amy and Leif Brandt were at The Dutch Plant Farm on Sunday to buy some vegetables and flowers to get their garden started for the year.
“I think [gardening is] good because it gets people outside, for one,” Amy Brandt said. “It’s definitely relaxing, which I think everybody kind of needs right now and I think it’s good for people to learn how to grow things as well.”
Brandt owns a business in Walkersville and works a lot, which is one reason she enjoys gardening.
“It’s nice to come home in the evening and just spend a little time,” she said.
Right now, Brandt’s business is closed so she has more time on her hands to spend outside — at a safe distance from others, of course.
Mike and Trevor Mens’ father started The Dutch Plant Farm in 1982. He retired in 2009 and now Trevor and Mike Mens are co-owners.
The garden center sells many things, including fruit trees, vegetables, herbs, flowers, seeds, gardening supplies and decorations.
Mike Mens said it’s a challenging time but he’s seeing an increase in sales of herbs, vegetables and seeds.
“Right now they sell like crazy,” he said. “All of the edible stuff, there’s a huge uptick in sales.”
Mens said The Dutch Plant Farm orders its seeds from a company called Botanical Interests in Colorado and that the company is having trouble keeping up with demand.
An increase in sales doesn’t mean Mens is seeing more customers than he normally would. In fact, Mens said he’s seeing fewer people but there’s more panic buying and stranger sales.
There’s also been an increase in deliveries and curbside pickup.
The business has made some changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They are no longer accepting cash, have designated entrance and exit doors so customers are not coming in the same door where people are waiting in line, and are encouraging a 6-foot distance at the checkout line.
Mens, who lives in Ballenger Creek, has never seen so many people outside, including families gardening together.
“Gardening, at the moment, seems to be popular with people and you feel like people that maybe have not been gardening have picked it up again,” Mens said.
Susan Ellsworth and her husband Mike are both working from home and were buying plants to expand their garden. These included kitchen herbs for cooking and medicinal herbs — “just in case.”
They garden every year and this isn't the first time Ellsworth has had medicinal herbs in the garden. She said she’s not in panic mode to start a garden but enjoys growing things and being able to harvest them.
“It’s therapeutic,” she said. “It takes your mind off of things. It just ... distracts you and you’re going to get something out of it, too — when everything starts growing, and you can eat those tomatoes or, you know, whatever.”
Ellsworth added that gardening would is great to do with the entire family.
“Why not teach kids how to garden? How to grow their own food,” she said.
Based on sales, Mens said that it’s worth the business being open, but he’s looking to April and May, which are his “breadwinners for the whole year.”
“I need to be busy,” he said. “It’s scary. It worries you a lot. It’s hard to sleep at night ... and I feel very sad for the stores that are already closed.”
George and Mary Ann Schwab of New Market were at the garden center Sunday for that exact reason — to “support local.”
The two have a garden every year but this year they’re working on the yard earlier because they have more time. They’re defining some beds, creating a border and planting a tree.
“We love being outside so I think we’re taking this opportunity to kind of enjoy our environment,” Mary Ann Schwab said.
She's a nurse practitioner at Frederick Health Hospital and said being outside makes her feel better and that she felt less stressed after they worked in the yard over the weekend.
Agree that gardening is a great distraction from current events, but if you follow state guidelines, going to the local nursery or Lowe's and Home Depot isn't essential and could contribute to the spread of the virus. I heard Lowe's and Home Depot were mobbed this weekend.
I was at HD this weekend. It wasn't mobbed while I was there. HD was limiting the number of people in the store. And people inside all maintained appropriate distances as far as I could see.
Cara, that mask don't do no good unless it covers your mouth and nose.
