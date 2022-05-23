The Frederick County Board of Health discussed the recent increase in local COVID-19 cases on Monday during its first in-person meeting since re-convening in November of 2020.
Local positivity levels stood at 13.91% as of Friday, the most recent data available on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Besides this winter’s dramatic surge in virus levels caused by the highly contagious omicron variant, the last time positivity levels were this high was January of 2021.
Frederick County’s case rate was 33.53 per 100,000 residents as of Friday, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer, suspects the actual COVID-19 case and positivity rates are higher than what the available data suggests.
Results from at-home coronavirus tests — which are becoming increasingly prevalent — are not included in numbers reported on the county health department’s website, she said at Monday's meeting.
The health board is comprised of County Executive Jan Gardner, Brookmyer and the County Council's seven members.
Omicron remains the predominant variant of the virus circulating in communities nationwide, Brookmyer said. The omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1, which is even more infectious than the initial version of omicron that circulated last winter, is becoming increasingly prevalent.
There has also been an increase in staff and student COVID-19 cases reported by Frederick County Public Schools in recent weeks, according to data available on the school district's coronavirus dashboard.
Six hundred twenty-four total cases were reported in the local school district last week and 578 total cases were reported the week before that.
During the two weeks preceding May 9, 393 total cases were reported.
Just over 200 students and staff are affected by current outbreaks in 27 schools, according to data reported on the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Unlike in previous surges, however, the current increase in COVID-19 cases has not been reflected in deaths or hospitalizations from the virus, Brookmyer said during Monday's meeting.
Since the start of the month, one death has been attributed to the virus in Frederick County. In April, seven deaths were reported, fewer than the 19 deaths that were reported the previous April.
There were 13 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday evening, one of whom was being treated in the intensive care unit, according to data reported by Frederick Health.
The number of people being treated in the local ICU has not exceeded three at one time since mid-March, according to county COVID-19 data.
Frederick Health Hospital no longer tests all admitted patients for the virus, according to information provided by Frederick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar which Brookmyer shared Monday evening.
Now, the hospital only tests patients who are symptomatic, undergoing surgical procedures or are being treated in certain units, meaning there are fewer “incidental” infections recorded in the data, Brookmyer said.
Health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins also shared takeaways from the recently finalized Community Health Needs Assessment report at Monday night’s meeting.
The report, published as a draft in March, pulls together information from surveys, reports and focus groups to identify the major causes of death and illness in Frederick County, the health issues local residents find most concerning and the barriers that obstruct community members from achieving wellness.
It also outlines long-standing disparities in health and life expectancy in Frederick County, highlighting how the wellbeing of local residents often hinges upon where they live and the populations and communities with which they identify.
“The choices we make are based on the choices we have,” Brookmyer said, repeating a phrase she often voices when discussing public health.
The next health board meeting is scheduled for October.
