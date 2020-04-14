Health Department orders
face masks at businesses
The Frederick County Health Department is ordering all residents to wear face masks at retail businesses starting Thursday, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
The order pertains to employees and customers. It also requires retailers set limits on the number of customers in the facility at a given time and the number of individuals in any queue outside the establishment in order to promote social distancing.
Essential retail businesses are required to provide employees with access to clean restrooms stocked with soap and sanitizer. They must allow employees to wash their hands at least every 30 minutes, according to the order. Employees must be allowed to wear masks or face coverings, and employers must provide such coverings or make provisions for employees to obtain them. Essential retail businesses must also continue to comply with existing state and local sanitation requirements and statutes.
The Directive and Order can be viewed here.
A month ago, the warning was that persons who were symptomatic needed to wear masks to avoiding spreading their viruses to others. Then it became politically correct that everyone should wear a mask, presumably because it was being assumed that everyone was toxic. Then Montgomery County passed mandatory masking so the Frederick Council is rapidly trying to catch up to adopt PC Montgomery Socialism. Will the Sheriff's Deputies be pulled off highway patrol to enforce Shopping Center Mask Patrol?
Give me a break! This is ridiculous! Sorry not wearing one!!
Are you kidding me? Show me the science that says this should be mandatory. Right, there isn't any, because Covid-19 can be as small as 1 micron and cloth only stops 80% down to 3 microns. This is baloney. People contaminate themselves more by wearing these do-nothing masks because they touch their face more, and will most likely take it off incorrectly and too frequently. Thanks for making this lockdown even worse, for no reason.
"N95 masks, medical masks, and homemade masks made of four-layer kitchen paper and one-layer cloth could block 99.98%, 97.14%, and 95.15% of the virus in aerosols."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32232986
I understand the spirit of this order but unless Frederick Health is going to supply PPE to the businesses then it’s absurd. Giving essential businesses less than 48 hours to procure PPE that no one can get a hold of will simply close essential businesses.
Obtaining a face covering should take less than 15 minutes for most employees. The requirement isn't for medial-grade masks, just a covering for the mouth and nose. The surgeon general showed us all how to make one without a sewing machine a week or two ago. Shouldn't be a problem; if it is, they really aren't trying very hard.
Good. AA county did the same today.
