Ronin Lewis hung from his mother’s arm inside the Frederick County Health Department’s vaccination site on Himes Avenue, his eyes still red from crying.
“Were you brave?” Amee Lewis asked the 2-year-old boy.
“No,” he replied, clutching an Elmo doll.
Lewis smiled and asked Ronin the question again. This time he said yes.
Since June 24, the county health department has administered COVID-19 shots to more than 350 infants and preschoolers. Ronin joined the flock early Tuesday evening at the department’s fourth vaccination clinic for kids younger than 5.
After spending the last two years avoiding crowds to keep Ronin safe, Lewis said she was excited to have the boy get his first of two Moderna shots. The family has season tickets for Penn State University football games, and is hoping to catch a game this fall for the first time since the pandemic started.
The Moderna vaccine has been much more popular than the Pfizer vaccine at the county’s vaccination clinics for kids ages 6 months to 5 years, health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said.
Although demand has since dipped, all appointments for Moderna shots were booked at the health department’s initial vaccination clinics for preschoolers and infants, Watkins said.
The vaccine requires only two doses, delivered three weeks apart, compared to Pfizer, which requires that young children receive two doses three weeks apart, and a third at least eight weeks after the second.
Some parents may find a two-dose series more convenient for their child, Watkins said. Others choose between the two vaccines after doing their own research or speaking with their child’s pediatrician.
On Tuesday, although there were 80 appointments available for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations, 19 children were signed up to receive their first Modern dose and four were signed up for their first Pfizer dose.
Watkins suspects the recent holiday and family vacation plans likely contributed to the clinic’s low attendance. She said it’s been exciting to watch some of the county’s youngest residents get vaccinated, about a year and a half after the first residents started receiving shots.
As of Tuesday, 79.3% of Frederick County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to county data.
“It’s been quite the journey,” Watkins said.
Currently, all health department vaccination clinics for infants and preschoolers are happening at the site on Himes Avenue. Most parents and kids seem to be coming to the clinic from homes in the city of Frederick, Watkins said, though the health department hasn’t looked into the question in great detail.
Watkins said discussions are underway to bring clinics for this age group further north in the county, where vaccination rates tend to be lower. The health department’s ability to do so depends on the availability of staff members, she said.
Vera May, 4, was sporting a green camouflage Band-Aid Tuesday evening. Her sister, 2-year-old Eden, got the shot in her leg.
The two girls came to Frederick from Smithsburg in Washington County with their mom, Erin May, to get their first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“We’ve been waiting for two years to vaccinate them,” May said as her daughters jumped and danced around her, wearing matching watermelon shorts. “It was not a hard choice for us.”
Both girls were barely alive to witness the world before COVID-19. Eden was born in February 2020, and has never been to a restaurant — although Vera proudly chirped that she had. Since the pandemic started, May hasn’t wanted to risk taking the girls to any zoos or aquariums.
But that will change once the girls are fully vaccinated. In September, May plans to take her daughter to Virginia Beach.
“We’re just excited that we could come over and do this today,” May said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.