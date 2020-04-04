The number of calls made to Heartly House’s 24-hour hotline, which offers help for victims of intimate partner violence, sexual assault and child abuse, are drastically down. Domestic violence advocates worry that as incidents increase people cannot safely call for help.
For the past week, the hotline received fewer than 10 calls a day, said Inga James, director of Heartly House.
On March 16, the day Gov. Larry Hogan shut down bars and restaurants, outside of take-out and drive-thru options, Heartly House received 127 calls.
The next day, the nonprofit received four.
“We’re getting nothing,” James said.
Heartly House’s hotline serves as the main communication point for any of their services, from help with safety plans to counseling needs.
A majority of the calls come from law enforcement officers who are with a victim, James said. But law enforcement are not getting as many calls for domestic incidents, she said.
Victims might not be calling law enforcement because it is not safe or they may be too concerned about taking care of their families, James said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing guidelines, as well as orders to stay home, can create more isolation for vulnerable populations like victims of intimate partner violence and child abuse.
“I’m really worried about what’s happening behind these doors,” James said. “Not only is domestic violence a concern, but children who have been sexually abused by relatives [is as well]. They don’t even have school as a relief right now. So there’s a lot of stuff, that like secrecy, that’s going on behind closed doors right now.”
The number of people seeking protective orders is also down, said Blaine Hoffman, legal director for Heartly House. He is not sure if that is due to confusion about the courts being open or confusion about the process for where to file.
All protective orders are now filed with commissioners, he said. And there are changes to the process. Usually a person would receive an interim protective order if they saw a commissioner, which would be followed by a court hearing where a judge could grant a temporary protective order.
That would then be followed, usually within a week or short period of time, by another hearing, where a judge could grant a final protective order.
Now a judge is only hearing cases that involve child custody, a vacate order or removal of guns. In all other instances, the person will have an interim protective order until the courts resume normalcy, Hoffman said.
An interim protective order is still a protective order and can be violated, which is a criminal charge.
Reaching vulnerable populationsKnowing that the likelihood of intimate partner violence will increase, Heartly House is exploring ways to reach those who might be in abusive relationships.
The organization wants people to know that it is still open and can provide shelter for those who need to leave an abusive relationship. The stay-at-home order does not prevent people from leaving homes that have become unsafe, James said.
Heartly House is working on more outreach, including making its website more user friendly, James said. The nonprofit is also working on getting into telehealth, with virtual meetings for counseling and crisis intervention.
Virtual meetings will allow them to reach more people in rural areas of the county, James said.
“So that’s something we’re really excited about,” she said.
The nonprofit is also looking at more targeted messaging and how to best use platforms like social media. James is considering using texting as a form of communication, but that method has some logistical challenges, she said.
She knows that Heartly House staff have to use other methods besides the hotline because it might not be safe for people to call, and they don’t want someone to call if they are not safe.
“I feel like this crisis has propelled us into the 21st century,” she said.
Neighbors can also play a part in keeping people safe, she said. They have the ability to call 911 when they hear or suspect abuse is happening.
“You don’t know whose life you’re going to save,” James said.
The forensic nursing team at Frederick Health Hospital is also working to reach vulnerable patients, said Pam Holtzinger, forensic nurse coordinator. Like Heartly House, Holtzinger wants people to know that they are available and seeing patients.
Nurses are trying to reach people through prenatal care. Their nurse navigator is involved in more screening. The forensic nurse team is trying to find innovative ways to get information to the people who may need it.
The forensic nurse suite is separate from the emergency room, as well. The team, with law enforcement and criminal justice partners, is looking at ways to use telehealth services in order to do more virtual screening, as well as how to get information out via social media.
“We’re still 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days,” Holtzinger said. “We are still available and we’ll be responding to our patients, we encourage them to come to the hospital. I would like everyone to know it is a safe and secure place.”
In the first couple weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forensic nurses saw more patients, which came as a surprise to Holtzinger. She expected social distancing guidelines would cause patients to stay home. Patients were bringing themselves to the hospital, she said.
However, this could be a blip in the data, she said, adding that COVID-19 could make a vulnerable population more unsafe. It is the first time Holtzinger has experienced something like the COVID-19 pandemic, and she does not know how it will play out in terms of intimate partner violence and child abuse.
Sexual abuse may trend down, James said, since most is done by acquaintances and people are not seeing others outside their household. But she said she was concerned that there could be an increase in sexual assault by partners.
Those involved in helping victims will have to see what effect the pandemic had on abuse rates and other data, Holtzinger said.
The stay-at-home order, while meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, makes it so vulnerable populations do not leave the house and aren’t seen by others, Holtzinger said.
“Because if they’re out of line sight of normal day-to-day operation, we will not necessarily know whether somebody is in trouble because there’s no way to have eyes on that person or family or [the] situation,” Holtzinger said. “It just makes it more difficult for intimate partner violence and child maltreatment alike.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.