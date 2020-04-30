The COVID-19 pandemic left Heartly House with a choice.
The nonprofit, which helps support victims of intimate partner violence, child abuse and sexual assault, was planning its annual gala when COVID-19 forced the cancellation or postponement of large gatherings.
The nonprofit could postpone the gala, but the future was so uncertain, said executive director Inga James. It could cancel, although the option was never really on the table as the event is Heartly House’s biggest fundraiser.
Or, the nonprofit could get creative and hold a virtual gala.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Heartly House will hold its “An Affair of the Heart” gala online.
The gala will feature an interview with author/journalist Rachel Louise Snyder, who wrote “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us.” A survivor will also share her story.
And because the gala is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser — usually raising $70,000 — a donation button will be available on the registration page and while people are watching.
Heartly House recently held a virtual event for male child sexual assault survivors, which went well, James said. The success of it excited Heartly House’s staff for the virtual gala.
Snyder was on board with doing an interview. So James, Snyder and everyone else involved in the production filmed their parts of the gala on April 23 at a church in Clarksburg.
“It was just like, let’s just do it,” James said. “What do we got to lose, and it’s a lot cheaper than a sit down dinner.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the nonprofit into the future, in multiple ways, James said. A virtual gala is the most recent.
But the gala also comes as intimate partner violence is likely rising. While Heartly House still has not seen its usual call volume since the stay-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses, most domestic violence experts predict that there is more abuse happening.
Frederick County has already seen three intimate partner violence homicides in 2020, an anomaly for a county that may see one a year.
That is one of the reasons people should donate to Heartly House, Snyder said. The work the nonprofit does is even more important during the pandemic. Not only are there likely more incidents, abuse is predicted to be more violent.
“The urgency has never felt more palpable,” Snyder said.
The pandemic has shown cracks in the system, not just on intimate partner violence, Synder said, but also health care, race and other lapses.
“And so I think we stand at a really pivotal moment where we need to ask ourselves, how can we right some of these injustices?” Snyder said. “Unfortunately, some of our politicians, many of our politicians are probably not going to want to fill in those cracks in the way that Roosevelt did, many of our top politicians, ... It doesn’t feel like we have a collective desire to right those wrongs yet, not like we did back during the Depression anyway.”
Snyder’s message about intimate partner violence has not changed, she said. Her message is that it affects everyone.
But now, there’s a pandemic message, which is “stay at home is not safe at home for everyone,” Snyder said.
It is probable that people are more willing to learn about intimate partner violence now, Snyder said. There has been more media attention because of the pandemic, although it is not clear if that will last when the pandemic is over.
But that’s where her book comes in. It was written in such a way that makes it less academic and more literary. Her book is an attempt to fill a gap in collective knowledge, she said. Through this book, more people can learn about domestic violence.
“And I realized that if someone like me who was well traveled, white, middle class, privileged, educated, feminist, all those things, if someone like me could have [been] so ill informed about domestic violence, then there was a real gap in our collective knowledge,” Snyder said.
Snyder will share her message and talk more about the gaps in the systems during her part of the gala, she said.
Heartly House is working against “unbelievable odds,” and she is impressed with that they are doing, Snyder said.
“The resources that Heartly House and others like them have are stretched more thin than ever given the financial reality that we’re facing,” she said.
Which is why Snyder recommends people donate what they can to the nonprofit. Even $20 goes a long way, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.