Many hands make light work.
That was the idea behind Friday’s effort to get people together with their sewing machines to churn out as much personal protection equipment for Frederick Health Hospital at one time.
Frederick Health put out a request earlier this week for 10 to 12 volunteers with sewing machines to gather at the Frederick Health Village on Monocacy Boulevard to help convert new waterproof hair salon capes into PPE gowns. The 700 washable gowns will be worn when treating patients in isolation.
Like all health care facilities, Frederick Health Hospital is constantly looking for supplies and filling the gaps as needed. They are finding alternative solutions using volunteers in the community to produce the materials using sewing, cutting cloth and even 3D printers.
“I can’t say enough how sincerely grateful I am to our community and citizens for rising to the occasion and coming to support our hospital needs in this difficult and ever changing time,” said Rebecca Marrone, FHH manager of infection prevention and control. “None of us have dealt with this before. It takes all of us to get though this.”
Kate Humphries, a mother of four, has been volunteering at home for weeks, sewing face masks and other types of PPE for hospital staff and others.
But when she saw a Facebook group asking for volunteers to pack up their sewing machines and accessories to help with a special project for the hospital on Friday, she was all in.
“I saw a great opportunity to volunteer and escape my house for the morning,” said Humphries, who hadn’t been away from her home in nearly six weeks. “It was heaven. I love my kids, but miss being a part of the community.”
The 10 seamstress volunteers filled a conference room in the former State Farm building, working at a safe distance from each other. Each cape needed straps to be sewn onto it so the gown could tie around the back.
Hospital auxiliary members and other volunteers report to the site four times a week to help fulfill needs as they arise, such as making masks, cutting gown patterns and other PPE projects.
Marrone emphasized the hospital maintains an adequate supply of PPE to ensure the safety of patients and staff. But she was quick to say the community has been a vital component of the process. The number of volunteers involved working there and at home is in the hundreds, she said.
