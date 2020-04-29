There are 11 long-term care facilities in Frederick County reporting cases of COVID-19, including some with multiple deaths from the disease.
Between the 11 facilities, there are at least 311 cases and 43 deaths among staff and residents. However, not all of these cases are counted toward Frederick County's totals because not all staff members are residents of the county.
All nursing homes across the state will now begin universal testing of residents and staff for COVID-19 as part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s most recent mandate concerning long-term care facilities announced Wednesday.
The mandate came the same day the Maryland Department of Health publicly released the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities across the state. Part of the order includes reporting to local health departments and the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients.
It is unclear how often residents and staff will be tested under the new mandate. The Maryland Department of Health will allocate test kits from the state's current reserves, spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.
Also included in the new order, residents must be evaluated every day for symptoms of COVID-19 by a health care professional. The nursing home must also provide periodic information to residents, staff and family about where things stand concerning COVID-19.
"It is heart-wrenching enough that families can't visit their loved ones, but it's even worse when they can't get information about what is happening inside these facilities," Hogan said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Long-term care facilities must also develop a surge plan for staffing and comply with any response teams, according to the order.
The Maryland Department of Health released the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 at nursing homes across the state after repeated requests and articles from The Baltimore Sun.
There have been 3,272 cases and 508 deaths from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 among nursing home residents in Maryland, according to the state health department. There have been 1,550 cases among staff members and eight have died.
That makes up 46 percent of the state’s deaths from the disease, Hogan said.
"Even when best practices and care is in place, this virus may still be transmitted by asymptomatic staff, meaning that every patient interaction comes with some risk," Hogan said.
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, which was the first nursing home in Frederick County with reported cases, has the most deaths among residents and staff, with 13, all of them residents. They have 46 cases. Of the 46 cases, 26 are residents and 20 staff.
Ballenger Creek Center, owned by Genesis, has the most cases, with 123. They also have 11 deaths. Residents account for all the deaths. Of the 123 cases, 84 are residents and 39 are staff.
All but one of the 43 total deaths are residents. In all, there are 186 cases in residents and 125 in staff members.
While Frederick County has 11 nursing homes with cases, only 10 are listed on the Maryland Department of Health website.
However, Homewood at Frederick has had at least one death due to COVID-19. Richard Holter Sr., died April 10 from the disease, the News-Post previously reported.
In an update on its website, Homewood said it's treating 13 COVID-19 positive patients between its Frederick nursing home and Williamsport assisted living facility. There are also 12 staff members currently positive for the disease. Another six staff members have already recovered from the disease and returned to work.
There have been deaths at the facility, but CEO Thad Rothrock said in the update it is difficult to determine if the deaths are from COVID-19.
The Frederick County Health Department is working with the state health department to address discrepancies and get Homewood on the list, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications.
The latest numbers
It is unclear how accurate the numbers are, as the Maryland Department of Health's number of deaths for Frederick County each day has lagged behind the Frederick County Health Department's total.
Frederick County now has 59 deaths from COVID-19, with two more deaths reported in the last 24 hours. One of the deaths previously attributed to Frederick County was actually a Carroll County man, Watkins said in the email.
The two most recent deaths are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s, Watkins said.
In the last 24 hours, there were 56 newly reported deaths in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That brings the state total up to 985 with another 93 probable deaths.
Of the 985 deaths, county data is not available for 74 of them. It is unclear if that is where the discrepancies between county data, like that in Frederick, Carroll and Howard, and the state data lie. Or if the deaths reported in Frederick County have not yet been counted by the state.
As of Tuesday evening, Frederick County had 57 deaths. But the Maryland Department of Health reported 45 deaths Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
A spokesman for the department previously told the News-Post that there could be discrepancies between state and county information as the counties update throughout the day. He did not respond to a question about data being days old and not reflected in state numbers.
There were 736 newly confirmed cases of the disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases in Maryland to 20,849.
The number of cases now exceeds 900 in Frederick County. The county accounts for about 4 percent of the state’s total cases. If the county exceeds 1,000 cases, it would be the sixth county in the state to do so.
Cases increased by 21 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Frederick County now has six people who tested positive for COVID-19 under the age of 9.
At least 1,361 people have been released from isolation, with 66 new people released between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Newly confirmed cases were down compared to the increase the previous day. But while cases were down, hospitalizations increased, with 117 Maryland residents hospitalized in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19.
Of the 1,645 current hospitalizations, 1,060 are in acute care with 585 in intensive care. Ten more people in Frederick County were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
At least 332 people have been released from isolation in the county. There are 523 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, although the number may be unreliable as it gets harder to track those released from isolation as numbers grow.
Homewood @ Frederick has been downplaying and avoiding disclosure of their outbreak for several weeks now. There have been MANY cases among residents and staff, and several deaths. The weekly update from their CEO has been deceptive, by lumping together data from multiple facilities (out of state) and refusing to attribute multiple deaths to the COVID-19 virus, saying the cause of death could not be determined. Upon hearing through word of mouth, that their was a significant outbreak, my family took it upon ourselves to move my 91 year old mother out of the facility for her safety. Thankfully, she remains symptom free after leaving 10 days ago. I attempted on more than one occasion to inform your reporter of this situation, but little if any investigation or coverage of the facility was done up until now.
For those of you who want to follow official science proven data from mainstream official organizations. WHO is saying the Sweden model is the way to go.
https://nypost.com/2020/04/29/who-lauds-sweden-as-model-for-resisting-coronavirus-lockdown/
Careful, hayduke2 will be all over you for saying anything about Sweden.[lol][ninja]
It just seems like the same experts who were touting a full lock down strategy at the beginning are starting to change course, which proves experts may know more than the average Joe, but not much more.
Did you catch the documentary about the coronavirus on Netflix? It explained more about what has made this one so much more deadly that SARS, H1N1, or even Ebola.
Did you read the column?
Sweden has “put in place a very strong public policy around social distancing, around caring and protecting people in long-term care facilities.”
“What it has done differently is it has very much relied on its relationship with its citizenry and the ability and willingness of its citizens to implement self-distancing and self-regulate,” Ryan said. “In that sense, they have implemented public policy through that partnership with the population.” A population of 10 million with 2,274 fatalities, where the other 3 Scandinavian countries, Norway, Denmark and Finland with a population of 17 million combine have less then 900 fatalities.
Do the math... The US population is 320 million. If we had a fatality rate equaling Sweden’s that would equate to 727,680 fatalities.
... over a 10 month run rate, with no vaccine in site.
With shut downs, we are averaging more then 1,000 confirmed Coronavirus deaths a day, over the last 2 months.
It might work in Sweden, but are there enough hospital beds in the U.S.?
awteam. I did read the report. We are not Sweden, but we are also a much larger country geographically with big distances for traveling, Sweden is a smaller country with populations being much more concentrated in one or two big cities and then small town relatively close to each other. The point of the WHO is that the kind of shutdown we have now is not necessary, we can find a middle ground ride this through. Extrapolating numbers like you did with the 727k death rate is too generalized and doesn't weight in specific factors.
Something else to consider: 20 percent of Sweden's population are single-person households (source: https://bit.ly/3f2nb8N). And 20 percent of Swedes were able to telework according to a 2017 study of European countries (source: https://bit.ly/3f44j9f).
Those kind of numbers make it much easier employ social distancing measures, if Sweden elected to go that route. But for the most part, they haven't strictly enforced social distancing. instead, they've left it up to to judgement of their population. The result: a soaring death rate compared with their neighboring European countries who imposed stricter guidelines.
Look at the death rate per 100k. That evens out the disparity in total population numbers. And Sweden has not shut down it's economy or locked down it's citizens.
Quote from vodalone: "The point of the WHO is that the kind of shutdown we have now is not necessary, we can find a middle ground ride this through."
I don't know if anyone knows for sure what that middle ground is, though. We're still learning about Covid-19. The "middle ground" is a bit of a moving target, with some offices, for instance, planning to reopen with staggered schedules, half the workforce in the office / half teleworking, masks, etc. But, the fallback is to go back to 100 percent remote work if cases increase. It's a yo-yo effect.
Isn't this a month late now. Hogan has known about the nursing home outbreaks for well over a month but chose to ignore it, why, so the state could get more corona funding from the fed's but showing more cases?
I too wonder why Hogan didn't address the nursing home hotspots in a more timely fashion or why the deaths rates there were being suppressed while putting socio-economic rates in the spotlight?
Unfortunately the comments get political but Governor Hogan offered a very real sentiment:
""It is heart-wrenching enough that families can't visit their loved ones, but it's even worse when they can't get information about what is happening inside these facilities," This situation is tragic. Thank goodness the testing will be increased.
It would also be interesting to know how many related cases were caused by the staff members leaving the facilities. This might be difficult to pinpoint but would seem to be a vital component of contact tracing for future reference.
And the long term effects are obvious. Who would place a love one in one of these facilities even after this pandemic subsides.
Probably all or most of the cases are from staff bringing it into the nursing homes. Staff may not have symptoms but are a carrier. The residents aren't going anywhere and visitors have not been allowed for weeks.
Not sure why Homewood in Frederick is not listed, but definitely cases and deaths.
Perhaps it is based on the definition of a nursing home (it does not seem to be defined anywhere). Homewood and others in the area are continuing care retirement communities (CCRC) where people over 64 move voluntarily just to make living easier. It would be nice to know if CCRC are included in the definition of “nursing home.” IMO they should be included.
There are still patients that are there that are in the full daily care of a nursing staff. There are different levels of living in the Homewood community.
Country Meadows is the same but they were listed.
They have a nursing home too.
There have been at least 12 residents in Homewood, also at least 6 employees.
And 3 deaths of residents.
My thought exactly! My MIL is there and tested positive. We know for a fact that there have been TWO confirmed deaths due to the virus. Why hide it and not include it with the rest?
I know at least one of those families. There have been a number of deaths there.
Why the reluctance to pinpoint the hotspot as nursing homes? Shouldn't we know, or just keep guessing?
Those sorts of places are petri dishes for any virus. Having inspected them professionally I can state that while they may look nice on the surface, sanitation practices are often lacking. People served a meal in bed or their room without an opportunity to wash their hands. People wheeled to a common dining room without being offered an opportunity to wash or at least sanitize their hands. Granted, it's been a number of years since I conducted an official inspection, but having visited relatives in these facilities in the intervening years, I haven't seen any improvement.
So, I'm back to my question of why the reluctance to report? Maybe it's a matter of following the money.
The information is available at the following state website. Be sure to select which county you are interested in.
https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/hcf-resources
Affected Facilities
Ballenger Creek - Genesis Healthcare
Number of Cases: 123
Number of Deaths: 11
Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick
Number of Cases: 16
Number of Deaths: 3
Country Meadows of Frederick
Number of Cases: 41
Number of Deaths: 8
Edenton Retirement Community
Number of Cases: 1
Number of Deaths: 0
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center
Number of Cases: 46
Number of Deaths: 13
Glade Valley Center - Genesis Healthcare
Number of Cases: 2
Number of Deaths: 0
HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick
Number of Cases: 27
Number of Deaths: 3
Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Number of Cases: 41
Number of Deaths: 4
Tranquility of Fredericktowne
Number of Cases: 4
Number of Deaths: 1
Bosco has issues. He’s allergic to factual information. More inclined to take Trump’s words on medical facts, diagnosis and prescriptions. He’ll make the same claim tomorrow.
Issues? With false claims and misinformation for sure. I'm certainly no Trump fan nor Biden or Bernie. It's a shame we can't find a leader we can all get behind - like Hogan.
Stay safe and keep washing those hands Awt. [ninja]
For sure! Everyone loves a RINO!
Thank you for the copy and paste, i wouldn't have been able to look it up with you.
But no Homewood! You have to read deal into the article to get that information. Again, why?
Homewood at Crumland Farms has had cases (employees & residents). There have also been deaths there as well.
9 Nursing homes, but only 2 mentioned. Why FNP?
Ah, still promoting fear. Open Maryland up and this entire country. We MUST be open for business, I think most don't understand that keeping people afraid and businesses closed is far more dangerous than this flu. Be smart and sensible, that's it. Open this nation
Tell you what olefoo, there are some vacant rooms now in these adult living facilities. Why don't you and your hate go hide there and the rest of us will open up. It's clear where the hotspot is and it's nursing homes and the like. But we can't go play in a park or go fishing?
Please Bosco, go play with yourself in the park or fishing. I doubt anyone will come close to you. You are safe.
"Please Bosco, go play with yourself in the park or fishing. I doubt anyone will come close to you. You are safe.".......Skewered once again with your rapier-like wit, Awt. Love it.
Stay safe and keep washing those hands.
Wrong! You can go fishing...as long as it’s “for subsistence”. Hogan said so!
aw[lol][lol][lol][lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]
Pretzel, Although the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu can look similar, the two illnesses are not the same. Both are infectious respiratory illnesses. The Covid-19 is not the flu (influenza virus) but a Corona virus. This one being far more dangerous. The symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu can look similar, but the two illnesses are caused by different viruses and this strain of corona virus is more infectious and more deadly. The speed of transmission and lack of immunity are two important points of differences between the viruses. That’s why it spread across the world so fast and the death count in such a short time.
See:
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-disease-2019-vs-the-flu
https://www.livescience.com/what-are-coronaviruses.html
We are now realizing you may not die from the virus in the short term, but if you test positive, it can do life shortening damage to anyone, leaving damage to major organs and the way it interacts with proteins inside the cell structure of the proteins that form new viruses.
Yes, We will need to open up the the economy but responsibly, with as little risk to the many.
One thing is obvious - we are not ready to open up.
Nope!
and another thing is obvious, someone at the FNP can't use a calculator.
TRUE. It's not that hard either.
How so? These are rest home residents, in the most high-risk demographic, isolated (hopefully) from the larger population. They SHOULD be protected but their situation hardly applies to the younger healthy population at large.
Stop trading in fear and irrationality. Stop being anti-science. The young and healthy are at extremely low-risk from this virus. If you want to hide in your home in fear, so be it. But there is no need for young healthy individuals to be locked in doors right now. It's crazy how willing some of you are to abandon your freedoms on such weak evidence.
Correct! They are the most at risk due to the healthcare workers having to work at multiple facilities. Sorta like “typhoid Mary”. They just spread the virus from one facility to another. If they were paid enough that wouldn’t happen. They should be ONLY working at ONE facility...period.
The tableau map numbers are not consistent with the figures given in the article.
For example: IN the article, it says Ballenger Creek has had 123 cases with 11 deaths. On the map, it indicates 33 cases with 0 deaths. Not sure if one is cumulative vs current data.
they can't add.
Or report!
