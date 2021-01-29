Detention Center
Buy Now

The Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Adult Detention Center inmates considered high-risk and those in the work release program will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those inmates, those who choose to get the vaccine will be inoculated Tuesday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff’s office first announced Friday that all inmates and those in the work release program would be eligible, then issued a correction hours later.

Any vaccines leftover will be offered to correctional officers and staff who did not yet receive it, as they are part of group 1A for vaccine distribution, Lt. Col. Vic DeLauter, adult detention center warden, said in the statement.

The detention center is a congregate-living facility that falls under phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout. Those in phase 1B became eligible to receive the vaccine on Jan. 18.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to partner with the Frederick County Health Department and immunize the high-risk congregate inmate population,” DeLauter said in the statement.

The inmate population at the adult detention center is 205, with 192 men and 13 women.

Correction

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that all jail inmates would be eligible for the vaccine. The sheriff's office has updated to state that high-risk inmates and those on work release will be eligible.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!