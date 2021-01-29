Frederick County Adult Detention Center inmates considered high-risk and those in the work release program will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Of those inmates, those who choose to get the vaccine will be inoculated Tuesday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff’s office first announced Friday that all inmates and those in the work release program would be eligible, then issued a correction hours later.
Any vaccines leftover will be offered to correctional officers and staff who did not yet receive it, as they are part of group 1A for vaccine distribution, Lt. Col. Vic DeLauter, adult detention center warden, said in the statement.
The detention center is a congregate-living facility that falls under phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout. Those in phase 1B became eligible to receive the vaccine on Jan. 18.
“This is an excellent opportunity for us to partner with the Frederick County Health Department and immunize the high-risk congregate inmate population,” DeLauter said in the statement.
The inmate population at the adult detention center is 205, with 192 men and 13 women.
