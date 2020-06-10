Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the latest stage of Phase 2 of his Roadmap to Recovery Wednesday, which includes limited indoor dining, the partial opening of shopping centers and several other businesses.
Indoor dining can open at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12—given they open at 50 percent capacity, and follow strict public health protocols, according to Hogan’s executive order.
Hogan also said Wednesday that indoor gyms, fitness centers, martial arts facilities and other similar businesses could open at 50 percent capacity on June 19 at 5 p.m., along with enforcing strict public health protocols and sanitation practices.
All of the following decisions are subject to local jurisdictions’ approval. Hogan said, however, that as local government leaders decide which businesses may open, that people should practice social distancing and other guidelines.
“The fight against this virus is far from over,” Hogan said. “In fact, now more than ever as we begin to come in contact with more people, we must all continue to remain vigilant.”
Vivian Laxton, a spokeswoman for County Executive Jan Gardner (D), said Gardner will have a press conference before 5 p.m. Friday to discuss the county’s response to Hogan’s announcement.
For indoor dining, Hogan said restaurants must follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, along with other public health protocols. That includes distancing tables six feet apart, along with no more than six people at a table, unless the table consists of people from the same household.
Customers and masks must wear a mask when possible, and tables and public areas must be frequently sanitized, Hogan added.
Fran Phillips, the deputy health secretary for the state’s Department of Health, said her department would issue orders detailing the guidance restaurants should follow when opening any indoor dining.
But just because indoor dining may be available, that doesn’t mean Marylanders should feel obligated to eat inside, Phillips said. That goes for all businesses, she added.
“We need to be prudent in the decisions we make, particularly if we or family members have underlying health issues,” Phillips said. “Just because it’s open doesn’t mean you have to participate. If indoor dining is available, you may choose to dine outdoors, or at home.”
Hogan also said he was concerned about the effect recent protests might have on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a member of his coronavirus recovery team, estimated there could be a 250 percent increase in the rate of infection for those protesters, according to a recent medical study.
He and Phillips encouraged people who participated in recent demonstrations to get tested, in order to protect themselves and others.
“A lot of young people maybe aren’t as concerned,” Hogan said. “[But] if they come home [to see] their parents and grandparents, that’s where there is concern.”
(44) comments
Video has surfaced of Sherf Trumpkins at a protest without a face covering and without public distancing. He must home quarantine for fourteen days
Why were the protesters not arrested for spreading Covids? Dan Cox was threatened with arrest for his couple person protest. But last weekends protesters were not arrested? How come Sherf Trumpkins wasn’t arrested for not wearing a face covering? What is going on here?
Masks are simply there to offer scared people a false sense of security. Washing your hands is much more effective at preventing spread. For the record, there is no reason to wear a mask when your in your car, by yourself!!! It amazes me what fools people are and how they succumb to group think.
What source do you have that washing your hands is much more effective than wearing a mask? It is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. You can get it from touch, but those droplets have to reach a surface first. The droplets have a much harder time reaching a surface when a mask is worn.
Reviewing the Comments
Prime example. People being mean and crappy to one another in the comments. Its sad. Its hateful. And I wouldn't be surprised if people elect not to buy a FNP subscription because of the comments.
You can always cancel your subscription anytime, plumbing. I not only doubt anyone would miss you, but believe most would be grateful if you did. Something to think about, hon.
Correction: "plumbum"
Nothing to be worried about.
https://twitter.com/WakeUp2Politics/status/1270849661637668866/photo/1
Just because a restaurant is open does not mean you should be foolish and go linger there at a table among other unmasked diners from who-knows-where carrying who-knows-what. The restaurant is open because of political lobbying, not because of any decrease in virulence of the virus. We saw how isolation caused the death curves to go down, so why undo that? Risk your health or life for a burger?? Get real! If you must eat out, dash in and grab the grub and get out. And don't leave a tip.
What a cheap skate. I bet you don't need a job.
You don't realize the tip can kill the server. If the quarter were contaminated, picking it up and then picking your nose, as most servers do, could kill them.
Agreed
I can see you never had to work for a living. What a crappy thing to say
I hope you stay in because I sure as heck don't want to catch what YOU have.
Stay home and let the rest of us enjoy our lives, spend our money and, support local businesses. COVID 19 is responsible for 1/10 the deaths caused by flu in 2018. If your afraid, stay home.
Whatwill the local restauran owners say if Jan goes against hogan and notbopen indoor dining? I bet nothing!! They rather take a Govt handout
What's his thing for "5 PM" Everything starts at 5PM. If you're going to do it, do it in the morning so these places can get up and running and not lose another day of business.
Imagine how many more lives are being saved though. Had Hogan let those restaurants open at 4:30 millions more would die 😊
agree
I've been very encouraged to see everyone wearing a mask and keeping with social distancing when out in public places in Frederick Co. (aside from parks which is okay). I don't go out that much since I work from home, but when I do I can clearly see people have been admonishing health guidelines which is why MD has been so successful with flattening the curve. Like the Gov said though, this is no time for complacency, let's keep doing what we're doing as we open up more and more.
I even provide my name and she never challenges me. Says something about her.
In a forum where you have the opportunity to be anonymous but choose to use your meatspace name, you undermine your credibility by using you meatspace name. It suggests that you are virtue-signaling and results in others wondering if you actually believe what you write. If you want your ideas to be taken seriously, you should consider adopting a pseudonym.
most editorial pages require a real name and address. Should be the same here. Wy hide?
Why are you more concerned about identity than ideas?
Why doesnt teflon Jan ever answer her critics on here?
Who in the Hell gave her the authority to over ride the Governor? Not the County Council,
Why are all of her lap dogs who are local mayors not telling her where to go?
Who gave Jan and the other County Executives certain authority? it was the Governor himself! Now get over yourself and whatever personal problem you have with a woman having authority.
She's an air head
I bet ugly Jan wont go along for political easons.
She will again hide behind the old people in the homes. What a waste of money that Frederick is blocking off streets for dining. Not needed now.
Hogan mentioned that FredCo has one of the lowest positivety rates, so what will Gardner find that she can restrict more than Hogan just to show us who is really in charge? Can we fill the church like we can fill the streets and do group recitations?[ninja]
I agree time for carnivals and community shows be allowed to open they had no problem with other large groups
"Customers and masks must wear a mask when possible." I'll be sure that my mask has an appropriate mask. And here's hoping that the estimated 250 percent increase in the rate of infection for those protesters holds true for all the trouble they caused.
What are the troubles to which you refer?
Are you not aware of all the rioting, looting, burnings and other damage that was done when the protests started? Seriously? Where have you been, public?
Agree. I was happy to read where the maga hatted swastika and Confederate flag wavers and noose twirlers who invaded the Michigan Capitol and others are now coronavirus hot groups. God will protect them, sure!
Thank you sir Hogan for not making go to WV anymore and allowing my to support local business and workers.
[huh]
What was so essential in WV that could not be gotten here?
Marrying his sister.
You stay classy, Pubic Terdiary.....
Why do things need to be essential? The more we are learning about this virus the more we are realizing how bad the over reaction was. Once again, they got it wrong.
Wow Pub, change a name and lower the bar. Good job my lady.
Lol. A WV joke lowers the bar around here?
You are right, we really can't lower the bar around here.
Good German food at the Bavarian Inn for one thing. Inside dining two weeks ago too. I guess WV will be digging mass graves now.[ninja]
