Governor Larry Hogan (R) introduced a roadmap to re-opening the state Friday, consisting of three steps that gradually allow more social movement and fluid business activity.
Hogan said in a news briefing Friday the first step would consist of lifting the stay-at-home order, along with allowing recreational activities like golfing, boating, outdoor fitness classes and other outdoor activities.
Stage two, Hogan said, would include a "more normal public transit schedule" and a larger number of businesses could re-open, as long they follow strict public health protocols. Bars and restaurants could be included here, but the protocols must be followed, he said.
The final stage would be re-opening "higher risk activities" like concerts, larger religious activities, a lessening of restrictions at hospitals and finally nursing homes, Hogan said.
The governor said the first stage could hopefully start in early May, but called on all Marylanders to do their part regarding social distancing and following public health protocols to ensure the safety of all the state's residents.
"If we try to rush this and if we don't do it in a thoughtful and responsible way, it could cause a rebound of the virus, which could deepen the economic crisis, prolong the fiscal problems, and slow our economic recovery," Hogan said.
He added his lifelong small business background weighed on his mind as he closed much of the state.
"The entire focus of my administration has been growing the private sector, creating jobs, and turning our economy around. It's the reason I ran for Governor. It breaks my heart to see so many Marylanders struggling and going through so much economic pain," Hogan said.
Hogan also announced that he was assembling a coronavirus recovery team, which consists of business leaders of various fields across the state. They include retail, restaurants, manufacturing, churches, nonprofits and several other industries, he said.
More details about the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery can be accessed online at governor.maryland.gov/recovery.
(1) comment
Hyperlink to site isn't working. Missing the "G" at the beginning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.