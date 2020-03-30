Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland will be under a stay-at-home directive as of 8 p.m. Monday.
No Marylander should leave their home unless it is for an essential job or essential reason such as obtaining food and medicine, Hogan said Monday morning.
Any person who violates the order is subject to misdemeanor charges and up to one year in jail, a fine up to $5,000 or both, Hogan said Monday.
Essential businesses must make every effort to limit foot traffic and implement telework whenever possible.
There will be no out-of-state travel unless absolutely necessary, Hogan said and those who do travel out of state should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return. No one should use any mode of public transportation unless absolutely necessary, Hogan added.
Marylanders can go walking, running or biking, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines and do not gather in groups 10 or more, according to the governor's order. People may also take care of a friend, family member, pet or livestock animal.
"This is a deadly public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so," Hogan said.
Cases in Maryland reached 1,413 cases of COVID-19, according to the daily numbers released by the Maryland Department of Health Monday.
However, these numbers do not include cases in Washington, Carroll and Frederick counties, bringing the total to 1,418 at 10 a.m.
Frederick County announced an additional two cases Monday, bringing the total in the county to 29. Three of the Frederick cases have recovered, with five currently hospitalized. There have not been any deaths in the county.
However, deaths in the states increased to 15 over the weekend, with the state health department announced 10. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced a 16th death, which was not included in the state counts.
The youngest case in Maryland is a one-month-old infant, Hogan announced during his press conference. Of the five cases in people nine and under, two of them are in infants.
“We have reached a critical turning point in the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Maryland and the National Capital region, which includes Washington, D.C. and Virginia,” Hogan said during his press release.
The state has had its first outbreak, in the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County. Currently, 67 residents have tested positive for the disease with 27 members of the staff reporting symptoms, Hogan said.
Hogan referenced Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, who said the United States could see millions of COVID-19 cases in the states, with 100,000 deaths.
“To put that in perspective, that would mean more American deaths than the Vietnam War and the Korean War added together,” Hogan said.
(16) comments
The only way this can be strictly enforced is to declare martial law, suspend habeas corpus and put the military on the streets.
Govenor Hogan stated that he wanted anyone traveling into the state to self quarantine, so Do I take it that if you are an out of state worker coming in to Maryland, that can no longer happen?
Is the essential jobs list the same as the list from last week?
I work in an essential job in Virginia. What am I supposed to do?
Good question.
I'd say you are in good shape - if you get pulled over, have your business card or work ID at the ready and explain the situation.
topken…
Speak with your HR / General Consul. They should be able to produce an essential operations letter for you.
Best of luck
Beat me to it tatt2ed. Our company is already providing those letters to our essential personnel. Office workers must work from home.
Can we still walk outside?
Yup. According to the article, “Marylanders can go walking, running or biking, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines and do not gather in groups 10 or more, according to the governor's order.”
Did you read the article??
No need to get snippy-the article was updated after that person posted. I was confused on that as well.
Did you not read it? Yes
According to the article, yes as long as we stay 6 ft away from anyone else who may also be outside.
So can I still go get take-out?
Yes you can. What he is doing is trying to get to the hardheads that want to still do things in large groups. Now they will be fined.
