Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday he is following the recommendation of the state Board of Elections for the presidential primary on June 2.
He issued a proclamation that allows each county to open at least one voting center for Election Day, for those who can't vote by mail.
"We understand that there are a small number of exceptions, including individuals without a fixed address and voters with special needs," Hogan said during a news briefing Friday. "We want to stress that in these rare cases where people must vote in person, significant social distancing practices must be implemented by the state and local election board officials."
The state Board of Elections had previously sent a proposal to Hogan which called for mailing a ballot with pre-paid return postage to every registered voter in Maryland. They also proposed limited voting on Election Day, in at least one voting center in each jurisdiction, with a maximum of four.
Hogan also agreed with the state Board of Elections that voters may, if they couldn't mail their ballots, drop them off at one of the voting centers on Election Day. Local jurisdictions would determine the locations for those centers.
At the Frederick County Board of Elections meeting earlier this week, Election Director Stuart Harvey proposed having two sites open on Election Day: Urbana Library and Frederick Senior Center, which are two of the county's early voting centers.
Harvey said in an interview earlier this month there would need to be further guidance from county and state officials, as county officials closed libraries and senior centers due to the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Hogan's proclamation, the canvassing of mail-in ballots for the June 2 election would begin 12 days beforehand, and election results would be revealed around 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Linda Lamone, the state's Administrator of Elections, said the state Board of Elections appreciated Hogan's proclamation.
"We share his commitment to safeguarding voting rights in upcoming elections while also protecting public health during Maryland’s state of emergency," Lamone said in a statement. "The State Board is studying the Governor’s proclamation and will act swiftly to respond to his request for information related to the 7th Congressional District Special Election."
A special election for the 7th Congressional District seat is still planned for this month and will be conducted all by mail-in voting.
Hogan is going to make a lot of other Republican states and Republican Governors look bad.
