Maryland closed all of its restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters at 5 p.m. Monday in an effort to reduce the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the “unprecedented actions” at a Monday morning press conference in addition to prohibiting all gatherings of more than 50 people.
“We have never faced anything like this before,” Hogan said. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding.”
Hogan announced a state of emergency in Maryland 11 days ago, when he announced the first three COVID-19 cases in the state. Since then, the state has announced 35 more cases, bringing the total in Maryland to 38, including a case in Frederick County.
Since then, the governor has prohibited large gatherings of people, activated the National Guard and closed down casinos, racetracks and satellite betting sites. The state superintendent of schools also closed public schools for two weeks starting Monday.
While the governor closed restaurants and bars starting Monday evening, carryout, delivery and drive-thru options are still available. Hogan wanted the closings done before St. Patrick’s Day, he said.
These closures will be “strictly enforced,” Hogan said.
“We’re no longer asking for people’s cooperation,” he said.
Essential services such as grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and gas stations, will remain open. The state government is still discussing shops. Hogan said he does not want to shut down commerce completely, adding that he wants people to be able to get what they need.
“We don’t want large crowds of people in small, confined places, but we want as much as possible for daily life to go on and people to still get the things that they need, especially on essential services,” Hogan said.
Hogan also spoke about federal and state legislation that should help address some of the financial hardships that will come as a result of COVID-19.
Hogan signed an executive order mandating the Maryland Department of Health to start an assessment of all closed hospital facilities to see which ones can be open and other measures needed so that the state can immediately increase its hospital bed capacity by 6,000.
The state also activated the Maryland Medical Reserve Corps, made up of 5,000 medical volunteers, who can assist in public health emergencies. Of the 5,000, 700 are ready for deployment, Hogan said.
Hogan will also allow practitioners from out of state or with expired Maryland medical licenses to practice in Maryland in response to the new coronavirus.
An additional 1,000 airmen and guardsmen were activated over the weekend, with 1,200 others on enhanced readiness, Hogan said.
Utility providers, including electric, gas, water, sewer, phone, cable and internet, cannot charge late fees or shut off services. Landlords cannot evict people while the state is under the state of emergency.
“I want to again reiterate that it is impossible to know how long this threat will continue,” Hogan said. “What I do know is we cannot afford to wait to take action."
(56) comments
H1N1 US deaths in 2009 - 12,400. Nothing shut down. 2019 - 2020 Influenza US deaths (according the the CDC) - 22,00 - 55,000. Nothing shut down. Covid-19 US deaths - 80. Everything shut down. Seems about right.
I will take this opportunity to learn to cook!
Good for you! Don’t be shy about spices and herbs.
Yes, by listening to recordings of its speeches.
Trump tweeted last night at 6:53 pm “ The individual Governors of States, and local officials, must step up their efforts on drive up testing and testing sights, working in conjunction with @CDCgov and the Federal Government!” 🤦♂️
The gym rats are gonna love this.
This is when raising the National deficit is a responsible act to save small businesses, their employees and those on the bubble. A “people bailout”.
[thumbup]
Unfortunately our debt is already climbing rapidly because of the "industry handout" two years ago.
Old people making unjust decisions. What next, close down e-harmony dot com?
I agree with all EXCEPT the eviction clause. Why would a landlord be expected to not protect their income, equity, or livelihood? Are mortgage companies or other creditors not going to be allowed to collect on their payments that are due as well? Bad decision to include this in the mix of prohibitive practices.
Spoken like a landlord. Why put more burden on the infrastructure AT THIS TIME- evict a person or family and where do they go and who pays for that - do you put them in close quarters with others??.
Didn’t we bail the banks out, lower their taxes and now they are cash rich? Exempt interest on mortgage payments until the pandemic diminishes. Time to payback.
Utter ridiculousness
Hard to believe this has been adequately thought through. Risk of unintended consequences is very high.
rw - I think the unintended consequences are going to be devastating!
I agree with the Governor. . It did surprise me though. What are we going to do about nursing homes.
Dick, I answered your question,, but the moderators have eliminated my post. God only knows why. I'm sick of this crap. Ridiculous.
Sue, your posts are
Always in violation
What's your problem, Kelly?
Yes. Any other questions?
FNP could do a great service by posting those sit-down restaurants that are still doing carry out. Madrones? Parc Bistro? Wags? Brewers Alley? I am happy to patronize those restaurants if I can drive by and pick up my meal.
Why don't you just call them and find out?
Because it's more efficient to list them here and spare these restaurants from receiving tons of calls.
Walter - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Don't you have to call them anyway to place your order?
I didn’t know people read the FNP anymore.
Really, the restaurants can update their websites
Seven[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Be prepared for a 12 day nationwide quarantine by this time tomorrow.
The White House has said that this rumor is untrue.
The White House’s national plan has has lagged and lacking that’s why state governments have had to take the lead. Unfortunately the coronavirus doesn’t recognize state borders. We need a uniformed, consistent national plan and implemented across the contiguous states. Let’s get this over.
Ben...The White House has been treating the whole situation like a bad cold and a thing to ignore. Agent a orange threw Pence under the bus as a scapegoat so he can’t take blame for his own inaction and idiotic and dishonest stateMe ya.
Statements
Given this WH, that leads me to believe that this rumor is true.
Right now like Dr. Fauci said, an overreaction is the right reaction to get ahead of the spread and be able to flatten the curve of spread so our healthcare system doesn't break. This doesn't mean hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer though.
The cure is worse then the disease
False. The inability to go to a bar, restaurant, movie theater, or gym will not result in anyone's death.
Flawed logic. Large gatherings = spread of virus, by carriers with or without symptoms. Bring that to home, work, etc. Your turn
Dang- misread it too- I agree with you- [tongue]
It would if someone in the bar was infected and transmitted it to others in the bar and those people transmitted it to people in a restaurant and those people.......
Oops, Dave K, I mis-read your comment to ma23464, you are absolutely right. My apologies. ☹️
Total economic collapse is totally possible here. That’s how the cure will be worse then the virus. The government doesn’t have money stored away someplace. Stop the economy and the whole thing comes down. On day you will go to the store and a loaf of bread will cost 7 million dollars and they will have one.
Many will say this is too much. That people have gone crazy. The reality is we are fortunate enough to have a Governor who is trying to make the best decisions to avoid situations like those occurring in Italy. Families can get creative right now. Yes, you might not be able to sit down in a restaurant, but you can still get your food and enjoy it some where else. This is good for restaurant staff too. They can still get you food, but protect their works. Just don't forget about the waitresses who rely on tips. When you pick up your takeout be sure to tip well.
I totally agree with you. We don't want to be another Italy. Thanks, Gov Hogan
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] npr
Please explain how this is good for any of the workers in the affected businesses? Take out orders can be facilitated by the kitchen staff, all front end will be sent home. There are no waitresses to trip in this scenario. Bars... no take out there, just closing down. Gyms.. Again, just closing, employees, personal trainers, etc... out of work.
If your going to take away they're work completely out of irrational fear, then they should receive some sort of government benefits. These people live check to check generally and it's so unfair.
Mitt Romney is proposing a UBI (universal based income) for people living ‘check to check’ until the pandemic subsides.
There are plans in the works by the Government to pay workers who have become unemployed due to the Crisis. I guess Congress would have to get involved. Details to come.
Yes, they will be out of work but at least fewer people will die. I think that is a good thing. I am hoping that the government helps by getting the Senate to quickly pass the bipartisan House bill.
Perfect, seems all are on board. Now, lets get the Governor to send the MD National Guard to the border and lock us down nice and tight. Out of state tags, sorry, turn around. Maryland tag, but you have been out of state for the weekend, quarantine you right over here. May have to enforce that with a few rounds on occasion, but hey, killing 2 or 3 to prevent mass casualties from the virus is okay, right?
does this also include bowling alleys
Probably because they generally house a deli/bar type thing.
Great leadership Governor Hogan!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.