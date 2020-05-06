Maryland will once again allow elective medical procedures, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday as he unveiled ways he will relax his stay-at-home order.
After seven days of good trends with hospitalizations and intensive care unit numbers, Hogan decided to relax some of his orders, allowing medical procedures and opening up some recreational activities, like golfing and state beaches for exercise.
The state saw five days of hospitalizations trending downward and eight days of plateauing ICU numbers, Hogan said. If the numbers continue to follow those trends, Hogan said he will initiate the first stage of his roadmap to recovery.
Hogan canceled elective medical procedures early on in order to protect hospital capacity and the supply of personal protective equipment. But the downward trends indicate that hospitals can now perform elective procedures while also caring for COVID-19 patients.
“Many Marylanders may have put off important procedures, screenings and other things that they really need to attend to,” Hogan said. “If there’s something that you’ve had to delay, like a PET scan or a biopsy, an angioplasty or orthopedic procedure, you should be able to now take care of those important time-sensitive procedures now.”
The Maryland Department of Health will issue guidance for elective procedures for hospitals and doctors who choose to perform them.
The increase in the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 was smaller compared to Tuesday. There were 14 more hospitalizations across the state, making the total 1,707. Of the hospitalizations, 584 patients are in intensive care.
If these numbers continue the downward trend for another seven days, Hogan said he’ll likely initiate Stage One of his roadmap to recovery.
Death toll continues to rise
There are now 1,338 deaths in Maryland from the disease, an increase of 48 in the last 24 hours. That is a smaller increase than Tuesday, which saw 74 deaths reported. It is unclear if Hogan and Maryland’s coronavirus response team is considering deaths before initiating the roadmap to recovery.{/span}
At this point, more people have died from COVID-19 in about two months than died from Alzheimer’s disease in all of 2018, according to the Maryland Vital Statistics report. The 2018 report is the most recent. In 2018, Alzheimer’s was the seventh leading cause of death in Maryland.
Across Maryland, deaths at long-term facilities account for 59 percent of the state’s death toll from COVID-19.
Nearly all of Frederick County’s deaths from COVID-19 were residents at long-term care facilities. The Maryland Department of Health started releasing nursing home data last week at the urging of Hogan. Nursing home statistics are updated every Wednesday.
Frederick County did not have any additional reports of COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday. There have been 70 county residents who have died from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 54 residents at long-term care facilities in the county have died from the disease, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
There are now 236 cases of residents and 161 cases of staff members at long-term care facilities across the county. Ballenger Center, owned by Genesis, has the most cases and deaths of the 12 long-term care facilities reporting cases.
Ballenger Center has reported cases involving 88 residents and 40 employees, with a total of 14 deaths, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has the second-highest number of cases, with 50 residents and 18 employees diagnosed with the disease. The nursing home has a total of seven deaths.
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, which was the site of the first outbreak in a long-term care facility, has 12 deaths. There are 27 residents and 20 employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Frederick County now has 1,150 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 36 in the last 24 hours.
There have been 1,903 Marylanders released from isolation, an increase of 93. The number of people released from isolation reported Wednesday is more than the reported deaths and new hospitalizations combined.
Overall, cases in Maryland increased by 1,046, which broke a four-day streak of the number of new cases decreasing. At least 28,163 Maryland residents have been diagnosed with the disease.
That means at least 28,160 people were diagnosed in two months, since the first three cases were announced.
And while cases continue to rise each day, Maryland and county health officials say increases are, in part due to increased testing. Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer in Frederick County, previously told the News-Post that the social distancing measures and stay-at-home order is working as the curve has been flattened in the state.
Stay home if your vulnerable. Protect your loved-ones if they're vulnerable. This really is dangerous for some people. But for those not in that group, let's get back out there and clean-up the mess. Sitting at home is accomplishing nothing.
Open the state, common sense peeps, don't spit on people (ever), don't go around people if you're sick (with anything) stay clean (always) you know, be human but OPEN this state up
Take a look at the headline and the photo. Are we expected to go to a nursing home for elective procedures? [lol]
Maybe Hogan can explain why he is opening up the public schools on May 17. but not much else.
At the press conference they announced schools are closed through the end of the school year
The overall death rate is likely to rise once elective procedures are resumed. Why do I say this? I remember the doctors strike in NYC in the early 70s. The death rate plummeted. The spokesman for the doctors union said, and I heard it with my own two ears, the death rate plummeted because people were putting off elective surgery.
Not a good statement.
And while cases continue to rise each day, Maryland and county health officials say increases are, in part due to increased testing.
This detail seems to get ignored or not mentioned in the media.
Researchers are saying this virus was in the US as early as November, first official US death due to COVID was traced back to early February but with more data coming out each day I'm sure it was well before that. Remember the US only shut down travel from China in late January, and that wasn't even all travel. US didn't shut down travel from Italy until March and the virus was in Italy in December. If we had enough antibody testing I wouldn't be surprised if 1/4 or more of the US population has had virus in their system at some point. The good news is the mortality rate would be at around the number the flu is, but the bad news is COVID is just much much more contagious than the flu.
If you watch that video I posted you will understand, the CDC is telling the doctors even if an elderly person dies of something besides the virus to mark down the cause of death as Covid 19, Medicare pays $13,000 for every Covid death and $39,000 if there put on a respirator. The video is rather scary.
I mentioned the same earlier. One needs to know the percent of cases from the testing, not just the number of cases alone.
More proof from NY that lock downs aren't preventing infections.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8293417/66-New-York-coronavirus-hospitalizations-people-staying-HOME.html
Proof that people ignoring the guidelines will allow it to spread. Trump didn’t declare the Coronavirus a National Emergency until March 13 and didn’t really do anything until March 21, about 6 weeks. And now he is declaring that it’s over, back to normal by June 1. ***MISSION ACCOMPLISHED***
