UPDATE: Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland has the first case of coronavirus via community transmission, according to his office.
The patient, whose case was first announced last night, is a Prince George’s County resident who had no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or an infected individual.
Hogan will speak at 4 p.m. to announced major actions that the state is taking to protect public health.
“The first case of COV-19 community transmission in Maryland means we are entering a new phase of working to mitigate and limit the spread of this pandemic,” Hogan said. “What we are seeing now is what we have been anticipating and preparing for over the last several weeks. Later today, I will be announcing to Marylanders major actions we are taking to protect public health and safety.”
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday evening that there are three new cases of new coronavirus disease in Maryland, bringing the total number of cases in the state up to 12.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, a Montgomery County resident in his 20s, a Baltimore County resident in his 60s and a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s tested positive.
The first two men are not being hospitalized, but the third one is.
The Montgomery County resident recently traveled to Spain and the Baltimore County resident recently worked at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee event in Washington, D.C. The Prince George’s County resident’s travel history is being investigated, according to the release.
Earlier in the day, Hogan announced more efforts to stem the new coronavirus disease in Maryland.
Nursing homes will stop allowing non-essential visitors, Hogan said. Staff are barred from international travel and, if sick, they are urged to stay home. The same will apply to state facilities that provides services to veterans.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will move to appointments only, limiting the number of walk-ins, Hogan said. Prisons will no longer allow visits to inmates in infirmaries.
The Maryland Health Benefits Exchange will also open a special insurance enrollment period in response to COVID-19, the governor announced. The state has been operating under a state of emergency since March 5.
The governor has also pushed legislation that allows him to access more funds in response. U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) announced Wednesday the state will receive more than $10.7 million in federal funds to address the coronavirus response. Funds will go to vaccine and treatment development, public health response, telemedicine and protection against price-gouging, according to a release from Trone’s office.
Hogan also urged schools and day care centers to have contingency plans. Communities, cities and towns might want to rethink large events. These are what people should be planning for “immediately,” he said. Maryland residents should remain calm but informed.
“Marylanders should be taking this pandemic seriously,” Hogan said at the press conference. “All Marylanders need to understand and prepare that there may be a disruption to your everyday lives for a period of time.”
The announcement came hours after a Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County tested positive. The woman, who is in her 70s, went to an Anne Arundel County hospital for the testing.
The case is being considered a Montana case — the state’s first — but the investigation will be led by the Maryland and Anne Arundel health departments, according to a news release from Hogan.
The woman was in contact with someone from a different state and then traveled to Maryland, bringing COVID-19 with them, Hogan said at his press conference.
The case is considered a Montana case because cases are usually categorized by where the person lives, not where they are tested, Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said in an email.
“This decision is made by the jurisdiction in question, but usually the place where a person lives is where the case will be declared, since that is the community around that person at the time,” Brookmyer said.
Hours before Hogan announced Montana’s case, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
“It’s encouraging that our numbers are not as high as other states, but I don’t want people to be too encouraged because as I said yesterday and the day before, with the expansion of testing, we should be prepared for dramatically increasing numbers exponentially growing in the days to come,” Hogan said.
There are 12 Maryland residents currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of California. Hogan wants the residents to be sent to military bases where they can be checked for the disease, he said at the press conference.
He expressed frustration at the lack of information from the federal government from the cruise ship, saying he did not have the identities of all 12 Maryland residents.
The state is hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. Hogan acknowledged that numbers in other states, such as New York and Massachusetts, jumped in days and hours.
“Knock on wood, we’re doing pretty good, but I don’t want anyone to be lulled into a false sense of security that we’re going to stay there,” Hogan said at the press conference.
