Gov. Larry Hogan and state Attorney General Brian E. Frosh pressed congressional and federal leadership on Monday for more COVID-19 stimulus relief as Maryland approached 200,000 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In a letter to the Biden-Harris transition team, the governor urged the president-elect to prioritize a new stimulus package to help states and small businesses that are struggling to weather the pandemic.
"My first priority for the citizens of Maryland continues to be a Phase 4 COVID-19 relief package that includes robust and direct stabilization funding for state and local governments," Hogan (R) wrote in the letter. "States are already fighting an uphill battle to rebuild our economies and maintain essential services in education, health care, emergency operations and public safety."
Later in a midday tweet, Hogan was even more blunt, saying, "Every day that Congress has failed to deliver a new stimulus package, American families have suffered and small businesses have permanently closed their doors. As lawmakers return to Washington, this critical relief must be their most urgent priority—no more excuses."
Frosh (D), meanwhile, joined a coalition of attorneys general representing 43 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories in asking Congress to extend CARES Act funding through the end of 2021.
The CARES Act was passed by Congress in March at the early onset of the pandemic and provided more than $2 trillion in economic relief to state and local governments.
"The pandemic is not going to end Dec. 30," Frosh said. "Congress needs to act now to ensure that state and local governments can continue to use CARES funding to protect their residents from the impacts of COVID-19.”
The pleas from Hogan and Frosh came as the Maryland Department of Health reported 1,923 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases in the state to 198,370.
In Frederick County, there were 98 new cases reported. The overall number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 6,871.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county (7.16 percent) remained higher than the overall positivity rate in the state (6.86 percent).
There were 35 patients at Frederick Health Hospital, as of Sunday, due to the virus. That's down from the pandemic-high of 41 last Wednesday, but still one of the highest numbers of the health crisis. Two of the patients were in intensive care.
Across the state, there are 1,527 hospitalized by the virus, including 344 in intensive care.
Maryland reported 16 related deaths Monday, bringing the number of state residents lost to the virus to 4,486. The county remained at 142, with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
