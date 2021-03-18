Gov. Larry Hogan revealed the rest of the state’s vaccine schedule Thursday, with the last phase of eligible residents — all Marylanders over the age of 16 — scheduled to be included by the end of April.
That group is Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination plan. State health officials will continue to prioritize Phases 1 and 2 until all of those eligible residents are vaccinated, Hogan (R) said.
Right now, Phases 1A, 1B and 1C are eligible. Hogan said the rest of the vaccination schedule was:
Phase 2A (Marylanders over 60):
- Phase 2B (Marylanders over 16 with underlying health conditions: Tuesday, March 30
- Phase 2C (Marylanders over 55, and essential workers in food service, utilities, construction workers, financial services and several other infrastructure categories): April 13
- Phase 3 (All Marylanders over 16):
The governor cautioned residents, however, that demand still far exceeds supply, and urged them to be patient.
“Supply will be ramping up to meet all of the demand, but to be clear, we do expect that demand will continue to outpace the supply for at least the next several weeks,” Hogan said.
Currently, there are six mass vaccination sites throughout the state, and they are increasing the state network to 275 pharmacies and 28 hospitals along with the 24 county health departments.
Another mass vaccination site is scheduled to open at Hagerstown’s Premium Outlets by the end of March.
Hogan also said the state is investing $12 million in a community vaccination program. Adam Kane, chairman of the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission, said the money will be used between hospitals and county health departments to find vulnerable zip codes and try and improve vaccine access.
Hogan said he agreed with recent comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, that some states were moving too quickly or too slowly.
“The states that were lifting any kind of distancing, lifting masking, are making a mistake,” Hogan said. “We’re trying to find that right balance. I believe we have. Some states still have all their businesses closed. They’re suffering terribly, economically. And other states are wide open with crowds of people with no masks, and they’re suffering the health consequences.”
Hogan said he’s seen reports about those who are reluctant to get the vaccine, but he and other state officials will continue to lead education campaigns to try and improve overall confidence.
“Different doctors and public health folks and epidemiologists have different numbers for what percentage needs to get vaccinated to stop this thing, but we all know we have to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Hogan said. “That’s how we can all get back to — hopefully — getting us back to the point where we don’t have any kind of limitations.”
