The state of Maryland can see "a much longer list" of non-essential businesses reopen starting Friday as Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state is ready to move to stage 2 of the Roadmap to Recovery.
The state can move to that stage starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Hogan said during a press conference Wednesday.
In stage 2, personal services like nail salons and tanning salons can open at 50 percent capacity, Hogan said. Face coverings are encouraged for all businesses that have face-to-face interactions, he added.
Businesses that can reopen include, but are not limited to: large and small retail shops, specialty vendors, wholesalers, warehouses, banks, real estate offices, travel agencies, auto dealers, tattoo parlors and showrooms, Hogan said.
Hogan said businesses should establish public health protocols, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state's Health Department.
"Just because Marylanders can return to the office doesn't mean that they should. And employees who can telework should continue teleworking whenever possible, and safety must remain a top priority for every single business in our state," Hogan said.
State government will resume more operations starting Monday, Hogan said. That includes a transition back to more normal transit schedules and more child care centers reopening.
If trends stay the same, Hogan said the next step would be to open some outdoor amusement options. That also could include opening up more larger event spaces and lifting dining restrictions on bars and restaurants, according to the governor's Roadmap to Recovery.
He said gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited, but that many states including Maryland, have not enforced that in recent days and weeks.
"It's still not really safe to be gathering with more than 10 people closely together, but most people are not following that ... I think every state still has it in place and nobody is following it," Hogan said.
He encouraged young protesters statewide, who likely are in groups of more than 10, to get tested for the coronavirus.
"I would also encourage particularly a lot of the young people out there in that crowd to just be careful," Hogan said. "I wouldn't be hugging grandma until you get that test."
Heidi Keeney, a spokesperson for Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, said Gardner will hold a news briefing Thursday or Friday to discuss the county's plans regarding Hogan's announcement.
(18) comments
We will be at phase/stage 3 by the last week of June as we get nearer to July 4th and that is the $$$ maker for many counties... just listen to Hogan yesterday dance around his comments and answers to questions - the CEs wanted the power and the clout - now act like leaders and open up the counties again.... it is funny no one is going after protestors and rioters for breaking the rules of the pandemic, but if a local business dares to defy a CE - well say hello to the authorities.
It has been amusing to watch conservatives all across the US blame the nearest liberal they can find for restrictions while deflecting all blame from fellow conservatives. I mean, they aren't even pretending to be honest about it. The President is conservative so they will blame a liberal governor. If their governor is liberal they will blame a county executive. If they are liberal then the health person gets blamed. Weird.
It has been amusing to watch liberals all across the US blame the nearest conservative they can find for the pandemic while deflecting all blame from fellow liberals. I mean, they aren't even pretending to be honest about it. [lol][lol][lol][lol]
It would be great if we had a permanent recommendation that states if you can work from home 3 days a week, please do so. If you can bike, roller blade or walk to a nearby destination, that's the best! Help save our environment. Not just during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Why would they need a recommendation for that? You do realize a recommendation isn't a law, right?
Staying home should have been an option not the rule. Use of Ppe, distancing , heightened cleaning etc mandatory.
I thought we where in stage 3 already. No issue with protester's no social distancing and chanting...but Jan says we can't sing in church. Hypocrites all of them.
I’m sure your Jenus will protect you...after all the virus is fake and Jenus is real, according to most xtians in the Oval Office and GOP senate. Trust them.
So are you or are you not going out these days? Please stay home if that is best or you. We were told we are all going to get it, just need to make sure the curve is flat. We have done that.
Jebus...stupid autocorrect.
Actually Jan didn't say people can't sing in church. That is a recommendation from the Governor. Get your facts straight. Jan shares the Governor's rules and recommendations so people know them. Go on the county webpage and read the information!
That is really a recommendation by the Federal and the CDC.
Baloney. I read the executive order, which she put in for Frederick County and it is not anywhere in Hogan's executive order.
"Religious leaders must enforce the seven-foot distance rule between family groups and individuals at places of worship, occupancy must be limited to 50 percent, temperatures must be taken of congregants at the entrance and there must be no singing or hymns or songs, Gardner said. Congregants must also wear face coverings, she added."
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/coronavirus/gardner-announces-some-businesses-will-re-open-with-gov-hogans-order/article_6c799498-1bac-5f47-91dd-1716e12a4081.html
Singing INSIDE is VERY risky and is based on Scientific data collected so far as we learn more about this virus. Outdoor transmission OTOH has been found to be low, though gathering in huge groups in close proximity is also NOT a good idea and could be very risky
Music is very dangerous indeed. Hell, look what folk rock did in the 70’s. Stopped the wonderful war in Vietnam
Oh it's one, two, three, four, what are we fightin' for........be the first on your block to have your boy come home in a box......[ninja]
[thumbup][thumbup]
