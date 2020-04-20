Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife finalized a deal with South Korea to purchase 500,000 coronavirus test kits for Marylanders.
Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted the news Monday, just hours before Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan were set to hold a press conference.
"After weeks of diplomatic discussions and procurement efforts, the State of Maryland has acquired *500,000* COVID-19 tests from LabGenomics in South Korea," Ricci's tweet read.
Yumi Hogan, a Korean immigrant, spoke over the phone with South Korean officials to purchase the kits, the New York Times reported. Hogan has said repeatedly in national interviews and state press conferences that a lack of tests has been challenging.
"The No. 1 problem facing us is lack of testing," Hogan told the New York Times. "We can’t open up our states without ramping up testing ... Luckily we had a very strong relationship with Korea. But it should not have been this difficult."
Hogan, his wife and others greeted a plane that landed at Baltimore-Washington International Airport Saturday, which contained the first 5,000 tests, the Times reported. The FDA and other agencies approved the deal as the plane was landing.
"I was frosted because my team was saying that the FDA approval was going to hold it up," Hogan told the Times. "I didn’t care and was going to get the tests anyway."
In a news briefing Monday afternoon, Hogan said the kits cost roughly $9 million and would be redistributed statewide to labs in order to increase testing capabilities.
The process to purchase the kits started on March 28, Hogan said, when he and Yumi started to talk with South Korean officials on purchasing the tests.
Operation Enduring Friendship consisted of vetting the Korean testing company, having Maryland's labs and technical teams work with South Korea on the test kits and other steps in a 22-day period, before the shipment to BWI on Saturday, Hogan said.
"I want to sincerely thank our Korean partners for assisting us in our fight against this common hidden enemy," Hogan said.
The state will continue to expand testing capabilities at labs and facilities statewide, Hogan said. The test kits the state received on Saturday is not the end of the process, he added.
Hogan hopes the new shipment and further efforts can better the initial 10,000 tests-per-day target set by the state.
The labs are "going to get mad at me for saying this, but I'm going to try and blow through that and maybe [hit] 200 percent of what their aggressive goal was, and try to get up to 20,000 tests a day," Hogan said.
Regarding re-opening the state, Hogan said it's possible in regions of Maryland versus the entire state, but he'll have further discussions about that with officials later this week.
"What we don't want is to have one place open, everybody rushes over there, and then infects that county, so there's a lot of thought that goes into that," Hogan said.
(18) comments
Hogan is the BEST! Takes after his Dad. Maryland is fortunate to have him. And don’t forget, he was Elected by Democrats. 👍
And he's a Republican.
We can’t test adequately for Covid but we got a nice wall to suffice.
It's sad that we don't have antibody-based tests being used to both detect virus and antibody to virus. The current RT-PCR tests that everyone is using are wonderful, but they are too complicated, slow, and expensive. We should have rapid tests similar to the ones we use for Strep throat and flu.
What are your thoughts on what we should do with the testing results for the general population? You get a negative test, then what do you do? Can you go to work. Can you go to the store without a mask? How do you prove that you don't have the virus. In the same vein, you get the antibody test. Can you move about without a mask?
What is the end result of testing?
The wealthiest state in the USA having to rely on handouts from the Korean Peninsula. 🤔
I don't call a nine million dollar purchase a handout. Smart businesses deal to get it done.
Will they meet the requirements of an FDA-regulated medical device?
In the press conference he said he coordinated with FDA for authorization.
I saw that, but that is not the same as meeting FDA requirements for accuracy, specificity, etc. That is what was holding up tests before. Although it does not specify, I will assume that these are the primers and reagents for an RT-PCR kit, and not the antibody tests.
As long as the lab(s) using the kits use FDA validation guidelines, it should be fine.
Good news, but such a huge disappointment the federal government has dropped the ball so badly on this.
Great news from the Governor and his wife.
Note to the Editor - "test kits" - it's only two more words but it makes the title of the article soooo much better
Agreed Steve, nothing like an incomplete headline. The FNP needs a proofreader desperately!
Thank you Yumi. And it shows that it is possible for states to be self-reliant and not have to rely on the federal government to provide their every need. Now let's be practical about who gets to use these tests and make it priority for those who are at most risk or showing symptoms of the virus.
Our governor stepping up and doing what the federal government should have.
Luv my Guv.
[thumbup]
