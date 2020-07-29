Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced an executive order Wednesday that requires Marylanders to wear masks or face coverings outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
The executive order takes effect Friday, Hogan said. He said the order was based on the advice of doctors and scientific evidence as cases in the state have gradually increased in recent weeks.
“This expansion of the mask-wearing order is fact based, apolitical, and solidly grounded in science,” Hogan said. “And while it can be an inconvenience, especially in the heat, wearing masks is the single best mitigation strategy that we have to fight the virus, and the science and the data are very clear.”
Hogan also called on local leaders, health department officials and local law enforcement to enforce this order, along with the current executive order, which states face coverings are required while shopping in indoor public spaces.
According to the executive order, which will take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, masks or face coverings must be worn when Marylanders are “outdoors and unable to consistently maintain at least six feet of distance from individuals who are not members of their household.”
Hogan also announced Wednesday that Dr. Fran Phillips, the state’s deputy secretary of public health services, was retiring. He praised Phillips as a “guiding force” and thanked her for her advice during the coronavirus pandemic, adding she would stay in contact with Hogan and his administration in an advisory role.
Phillips, who has been present at several of Hogan’s press conferences since March, thanked the governor for his leadership and cooperation during the pandemic.
She called on all Marylanders to do their part in combatting the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need to stick together,” Phillips said. “We need to honor each other by wearing masks, by keeping our distance, by choosing to curtail in-person activities, and by making smart decisions.”
Phillips’ successor will be Jinlene Chan, the state’s assistant health secretary and chief medical officer. Chan repeated Hogan and Phillips’ message about Marylanders doing their part to limit any further spread of the coronavirus.
“Now is absolutely not the time to become complacent,” Chan said. “What we are recommending are ... individual small inconveniences, which is a small tradeoff to protect each other and to protect our families and neighbors.”
“So to re-emphasize, wear a mask,” she added. “Especially in public places.”
Hogan also announced an out-of-state travel advisory, adding that state health officials are “strongly advising” against residents traveling to or from states with a 10 percent positivity rate for coronavirus testing, or higher.
Those states, as of Wednesday, are Florida, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebraska and Idaho.
Those who must travel are encouraged to get tested for the coronavirus when they return to Maryland, and self-quarantine while waiting for test results, Hogan said.
Hogan emphasized that the advisory was not a ban on out-of-state travel.
“There obviously are reasons where people have to travel,” Hogan said. “We’re still advising them unless it’s necessary, and if they do travel, they should still get the test even if they have to travel for important reasons, like a death in the family.”
Please have police patrolling Baker Park and reminding people using the paved walk by the creek that they must wear a mask. I’m sick of being overtaken by walkers, runners and bicyclists, not one of whom is wearing a mask.
Are they within 6’?
So, I assume that masks must be worn in some sports activities, like little league baseball. A batter, catcher, and umpire are not more than 6 feet from each other. But, if you are playing in the outfield you do not need to wear a mask?
Ask Rep. Gomert (R)Texas that question.😷
Why would I do that? Doesn’t he represent the fine people of Texas? Perhaps he should ask Raskin or Troone both (D), but I wouldn’t expect the truth since it is a foreign concept to both.
Sorry, wran instead of I.
"... when social distancing not possible." That's a bit subjective.
It’s called common sense
Good move! You cannot congregate in large groups in close proximity without viral transmission, inside or out. If you are going to congregate anywhere, wear a mask.
Outdoor transmission especially in hot humid weather is almost non existent, the virus dies as soon as UV rays hit it. Unless you are literally within a few inches of someone’s face outside a mask is pointless.
This comment is not actual fact. It is a myth.
It is fact. And scientifically proven. The cells die within 8 minutes when exposed to sunlight. (if memory serves me correct).
It was proven scientifically a couple months ago. And at that time there was political drama going on that overshadowed the findings.
It is not a myth, simple google search will tell you this.
Sorry if trolling just a bit, but for me this is a great example of an OMG article.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fauci-says-video-trump-shared-claiming-drug-as-coronavirus-cure-isnt-true/ar-BB17l1k1?ocid=ientp
Boy oh boy, this is sure to throw a monkey wrench into the BLM marches. What's O'Connor gonna do when they want to have the next one in Frederick?
Seriously, can we put all the marches on hold for a while? (Note the phrasing differences between this post and CD's.)
"All the marches," three? What other marches have there been lately other than the BLM ones?
CD, you are really fixated on the BLM movement...
Not if they wear masks.
👍
Things might be different in October, KR.
