A closed medical facility in Laurel will reopen to help aid in the state's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Wednesday.
Hogan, joined by Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and other area lawmakers, said the hospital will add 135 beds to the state's capacity, including 35 acute care beds.
Alsobrooks "welcomed Hogan home" as she took to the podium Wednesday, and thanked Gov. Hogan for his efforts in re-opening the hospital.
"I'm glad that the Governor saw what we did and it's a wonderful opportunity to be able to handle the surge as it occurs," Alsobrooks said. "We know that we are really very much in the middle of this."
As of Wednesday, Prince George's had the most positive cases of coronavirus—3,875—and deaths at 125 in the state, according to state health department data.
Hogan also noted that he will introduce a "roadmap" on Friday in terms of re-opening the state.
There are four factors to reopening, Hogan said: increasing the supply of personal protective equipment, expanding coronavirus testing, increasing the hospital surge capacity and introducing contact tracing.
The Laurel facility re-opening is a key step in that process, Hogan said.
"With these crucial components now firmly in place, on Friday we will be introducing our Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery which will lead us safely out of this pandemic," Hogan said.
Smart move Governor that roadmap leads to Ocean City and Deepcreek Lake just in time for Memorial Day and the official opening of Summer. Now does the roadmap include a detour when the predicted 2nd wave comes next fall/winter?
Oh...so you have ESP and come here days ahead to complain of what you don’t even know yet? Get a life.
Why so mean?? I'm happy he's providing a roadmap to reopen. There is no vaccine and the virus will still be here. And the experts are predicting a resurgence in the fall/winter. What is the plan just in case.
Trump is LUCKY Hogan decided not to run in the Republican Primaries. A REAL LEADER vs FAKE LEADER who has been exposed by a REAL NATIONAL CRISIS. And not just Hogan, there are a bunch of Governors who have stepped into the VOID Donald John Trump has left. REAL AMERICA STILL EXISTS with REAL AMERICAN LEADERS coming to the Rescue!!
Freedom doesn't need rescue
The heck it doesn’t Reader!!! DJ Trump can “do anything I want to do”. Freedom in America as we knew it is gone. Ask Mitch McConnell.
That’s not freedom what Agent Orange is providing...nothing but BS is what he is providing and lies that line his portfolio.
[thumbup]
Trump is a real leader. He has reduced the estimated death count from 1.7 million down to 40,000 plus so far. Well done Mr. President!
Chesapeake, when you reply to fido, you need to do it in a format he understands, like: Trump is a REAL LEADER!!! He HAS REDUCED the ESTIMATED death count from 1.7 million DOWN TO 40,000 plus SO FAR!!!!!!!! WELL DONE Mr. President!!!!!!
Boy are you on an island these days haha.
I guess 40,000 and counting is ok to die, while the President could have done better had he not been rallying and playing golf. Go figure, you love him and not your fellow dead Americans. Very Sad.
le
Sorry TINAE, this pandemic was going to hit us regardless if the President worked 24/7 at his desk, or played golf 24/7. Fact. The number of deaths is also right in line with the level of quarantine each state instituted. Our Federal form of government dictated how we, as a nation, respond to a crisis. We do not have an all-powerful king. The President cannot close down the entire country. There is nothing in Article 2 of the Constitution that says he can, and the 10th Amendment states that anything not explicitly granted to the Federal government is reserved for the States and the people. The States have the responsibility for setting health policy within their boundaries.
[lol][lol][lol][thumbup][ninja]
It was never 1.7 million. More fake news.
And he could have reduced it further had he not been too busy in February with his ego feeding pep rallies and golf trips to Maralago.
marlandmirage will you say it loud so KR999 can hear you. His President gets a "D" for
du..ie.
And his running of his business
How so marylandmirage? Please be specific.
What was the timeline from when the first US death from Covid-19 and Trump shut down travel from China? What was Pelosi doing during the same period?
Care to comment?
He could reduce it further without inciting protest that draw the moronic trump faithful to show up with their guns obviously coming in even from other states and stopping promotion of useless and dangerous drugs, self promoting at press conferences and spouting nonsense and falsehoods at every opportunity.
Drump hasn’t done anything. You’re
Giving someone credit for something that doesn’t exist. Just like people crediting him for the economy.
Pelosi wasn’t the one with the authority to act Bosco
Don’t short change the Prez chessie, the estimated death count was 2.2 million.
No, it wasn’t. 200-300K without any action. You getting your “facts” from Hannity and Fox? I get mine from NIH and CDC.
Bull....
Trump is a mafia goon, not a leader.
