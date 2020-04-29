Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has signed an executive order requiring coronavirus testing at all nursing homes' residents and staff.
Hogan announced the executive order during a news briefing Wednesday, and said it serves as another step in helping the state combat the coronavirus pandemic.
He added that more than 4,000 positive cases have been at nursing homes statewide, and that 46 percent of the state's deaths have been in those facilities.
"Even when best practices and care is in place, this virus may still be transmitted by asymptomatic staff, meaning that every patient interaction comes with some risk," Hogan said.
Hogan added that the executive order also requires nursing home officials to provide regular updates to families of residents.
"It is heart-wrenching enough that families can't visit their loved ones, but it's even worse when they can't get information about what is happening inside these facilities," Hogan said.
The governor also provided an update on the state's unemployment insurance website, and said state officials are disappointed with the contractor who set up the website.
"The IT contractor who developed this site and the Department of Labor have fallen short of the high standard that we have set, and the people of Maryland deserve better and the buck stops with me," Hogan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.