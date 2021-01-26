Gov. Larry Hogan pledged Tuesday to lean hard on the federal government to produce and distribute more coronavirus vaccine as supply shortages continue to frustrate millions of Maryland residents who are now eligible to receive shots.
After the state moved into Phase 1C Monday, roughly two million Marylanders are now eligible to receive the vaccine, Hogan said. However, fewer than 700,000 doses have been distributed across the state for providers delivering shots into people’s arms.
“I can assure you we will keep doing everything that we possibly can to push the federal government for more vaccines,” Hogan declared at an afternoon news conference from the state house. “We are going to leverage every possible resource we can find to support the vaccinators, to help them get shots into arms as quickly as possible.”
More than a month into the vaccination effort, the governor pleaded for patience from people waiting to receive the vaccine.
The governor said approved vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna can only produce so much vaccine within a certain span of time to meet worldwide demand. More vaccines on the verge of getting government approval, including a single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson, will be needed to accelerate the process.
Following the news conference, Hogan and governors from across the nation were expected to meet with the Biden administration about the vaccine rollout. According to reports, the governors were going to be told that vaccine supply to states will increase by 17 percent next week.
Hogan said that won’t make much of an impact for a state currently receiving roughly 10,000 doses per day from the federal government and administering close to 18,000 each day.
“As frustrating as this is for every single one of us, this will obviously be a much longer process than any of us would like, and it’s going to require a great deal of patience for many months while the states continue to push the federal government and the manufacturers to increase their productions and drastically increase the allocations to the states,” he said.
The governor pushed back on the notion that he was moving too fast with the rollout, saying that he was urged by both the Trump and Biden administrations and county health departments across the state to expand the eligibility for more groups, including those 65 and older.
“First, it’s like you are going too slow. [Then], you are going too fast,” he said.
Hogan said he had been warning for weeks that vaccine supply was going to be limited.
In the initial stage of the rollout, he said that 60 percent of health care workers declined to get it and that only a third of the staff and residents in nursing homes were getting it.
“We can’t have them going bad on the shelf, but we don’t want to run out either,” Hogan said.
The governor announced Tuesday the Maryland Department of Health had received an additional $219 million from The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support the vaccination effort.
Despite the limited supply, Hogan said plans are underway to launch at least six mass vaccination sites in central locations. By Feb. 5, vaccinations will be underway at Six Flags America, an amusement park in Prince George’s County, and the Baltimore Convention Center, Hogan said.
M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, will also serve as a mass vaccination site.
“As we receive more vaccines, we can scale up these operations to serve more and more Marylanders,” said Dennis Schrader, who has served as Maryland’s acting secretary of health since December and was nominated Jan. 15 by Hogan to take over the position full-time.
Starting Monday, Hogan said that people who are severely immunocompromised, including those receiving chemotherapy and with certain immune disorders, will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Moreover, Safeway and Rite Aid will join the state’s network of pharmacy vaccinators, bringing the overall number to 51.
The governor said more plans are in the works for regional vaccination sites.
State-run vaccination sites, such as the one at Six Flags and the Baltimore Convention Center, are available to all Maryland residents, regardless of where they live, Hogan said.
So far, a total of 396,661 doses have been administered into the arms of Maryland residents, according to the state’s online vaccine dashboard.
That includes 348,026 first doses and 48,635 second doses.
In Frederick County, where there are 15,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 232 related deaths, a total of 16,427 first doses and 2,074 second doses have been administered.
The Frederick County Health Department announced it had received 3,250 first doses this week, which would be its largest shipment to date by far. Last week, it received 1,900 first doses.
