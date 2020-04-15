Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced an executive order Wednesday ordering all residents to wear masks when entering grocery stores, retail shops or similar facilities.
Hogan said the order also applies to those employers, who must supply the masks/face coverings to their employees. In order to give those employers time to adhere to the order, it will go into effect starting 7 a.m. Saturday, Hogan added.
"The wearing of masks is something we may have to become more accustomed to in order to safely reopen our state," Hogan said.
Hogan also announced that FEMA and HHS are parterning with state officials to assist the state's "strike teams," which are composed of the state's National Guard, health officials and others in helping deal with the coronavirus spreading in nursing homes and other similar facilities.
"These elite teams bring many years of experience and they have been tasked with conducting medical assistance of patients in facilities and they will assist staff with testing and control practices," Hogan said.
(22) comments
While wearing your mandatory mask on your 'essential' outings, remember that it isnt for you. Its for everyone else.
Also, make sure to wash it. Every time you come home. Every time you touch it. Every time you use the mask, wash it. So in effect you should have several masks handy because while daily masks 1 through 4 are drying, youll have that extra on your way to buy mulch after a quick run to mcdonalds.
Just came back from Walmart in North Frederick and quite a few people not wearing masks or face gear. Nobody there to stop them from entering. We all have to comply for this to be over, soon!
It starts saturday.
Lets just go full burka!
Since everybody is in the business ( no mask required) of armchair quarterbacking, why did it take the Governor over 34 days after declaration of a National Emergency due to a deadly virus to sign a mandatory mask requirement? Didn't prediction models show a month ago that this would be Maryland's peak week? Why did individual counties take action before the Governor decided to step up?
The word increments comes to mind. Enforcement resources will be one of many more problems that arise. Level of enforcement will be dicey. Rocky Roads ahead. Prepare for Impacts of both small and large across the Nation.
Agreed. Love the article photo, someone browsing the essential garden department at home depot. Since enforcement of the stay home ban worked so well.. is that still in effect or.. is it stay home but wear masks during essential trips to the liquor store or.. is it do whatever just wear a mask...?
Probably because 34 days ago, we were told that masks had no affect (still not sure they do). As of this writing, 10000 confirmed cases, out of a population of 6.046 Million (that's .16% of the MD population). Of the confirmed cases, 346 have (allegedly) dies from the virus, ~3.46%. I say allegedly because if you go to the hospital with, and die from a gun shot wound, and test positive for the corona virus, you are counted as a corona-virus death. The ~3.46% mortality rate is based on CONFIRMED cases, not actual, so even that number is wrong (inflated). BTW there are over 45K negative test results, for whatever that is worth. The data does NOT support the over reaction!
Not arm-chairing, review the actual data, and thinking for myself. Not normal these days.
Reviewing data and thinking for oneself is frowned upon these days. Don't you know that it's the governments via the msm responsibility to tell us what to think and how to react. Just look at the democrat party.
Op, You have a lot of questions, and rightfully so. It’s clear, direction is all over the place. No coordinated response, no national plan or strategy from the White House. What took the CDC so long to decide we now need to wear face masks in public? Should the local governments made that decision before the Federal government ? Are we suppose to take direction from our local governing bodies, without national direction? Who should we listen to - Fauci, Governors, Mayors, Cuomo, Hogan, rikki, trump , the list goes on.
It’s clear the government, local, state and federal in the middle of a pandemic is all over the place. Who should we follow or ignore? What is the clear directed by the national administration, guidance to recover, Where’s the support and ordinance. Do we need mass testing to go back to work or helter-skelter as the preferred remedy. Even trump referred to ‘mutiny’, after governors said they were established their on coalitions to return to normalcy not following his direction.
Maybe it was coincidental but trump use the term “mutiny”, after the ‘Theodore Roosevelt Carrier’ Captain demanded returning to shore because of the number of sailors infected with the coronavirus. Now 600 infected our out of a crew of 4,090. And 28,000 dead in 4 1/2 weeks in the United States. We lead the world. I thought trump said this would be all over by April? It’s all under control. Did you hear that? He was wrong.
So now what’s the plan? Please I don’t want to here any more about the, swine flu, Obama, Hillary, Biden or any other excuses for not having a strategy going forward.
Am I wrong?
Hey aw, Do you stay at a Holiday Inn Express EVERY night?
Let me try to answer your questions:
What took the CDC so long to decide we now need to wear face masks in public? They are the experts,?? But if you were concerned about your safety, why wait until the CDC tells you what to do. You can wear a mask at anytime, no need for a declared pandemic.
Should the local governments made that decision before the Federal government ? Absolutely, even though we have a declared "National Emergency" I believe the 10th Amendment (Nullification) supersedes a National Emergency. but that will be up to Congress and or the Supreme Court to decide.
Are we suppose to take direction from our local governing bodies, without national direction? See above answer.
Who should we follow or ignore? The best person to listen to is yourself. If you think that the conditions are so bad and you do not have the proper ppe that you think that you should have, then don't go out!! Do you need the government or anybody to tell you that???
What is the clear directed by the national administration, guidance to recover,? You answered your own question "governors said they were established their on coalitions to return to normalcy not following his direction". The President gave them a strategy and the Governors refused and went their own way.
The Issue with the TR nuclear carrier. The Captain disobeyed orders and broke the chain of command plain and simple.
I thought trump said this would be all over by April? It’s all under control. He might possibly be wrong on that statement.
So now what’s the plan? Individual States are advising the President
/Task Force on their progress with COVIS19. Each State should notify the President/Task Force when they think they can open back up.
Where can get these face masks my employees are required to wear?
Give them all a bandana to tie around their face. Not very effective but it meets the requirements.
This ought to be a utopia for thieves.
Way to go FNP. Illustrate your article about mandatory face masks with Cara Bowen showing us all how NOT to wear one, all the while fiddling with her mask with her magic disinfecting gloves.
Cue the predictable “what about MY liberty?!” from the pearl clutchers.
Please, F off expeditiously. We get it, you do not care if someone dies. As long as you can get your hair done.
The funny thing is that since it reduces transmission, wearing masks will make it more likely that we can start getting our hair done sooner.
I think I'll go with Guy Whidden and get a DIY Mohawk.[ninja]
[thumbup]
Hey, Henry, when this nonsense is over, please remain quarantined for good — and expeditiously. Your fear mongering is pathetic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.