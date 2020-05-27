Gov. Larry Hogan plans to make an announcement regarding the reopening of the state Wednesday evening as the state sees a two-day increase in hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations had been on a 10-day decline before Tuesday, when the Maryland Department of Health reported an increase of 36 hospitalizations. On Wednesday, the state health department reported an increase of 23.
The rise mostly comes in acute care numbers, which saw an increase of 23. Intensive care numbers did not change. Overall, 102 people were reported hospitalized Wednesday, which means that there were also some discharges.
In addition to increases in hospitalizations, the Maryland Department of Health reported the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths in eight days. Deaths rose by 53, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,270.
Comparing to the 2018 Vital and Statistics report, which has the most recent information on the leading causes of death in the state, COVID-19 would be fifth, after it surpassed the number of deaths from chronic lower respiratory diseases.
It has been less than three months since the first case of the disease was reported.
At least 56 percent of the deaths from COVID-19 are in residents of long-term care facilities. However, the state health department only lists nursing homes with active cases, said spokesman Charlie Gischlar. That means the percentage of deaths could be higher.
For example, in Frederick County, the Maryland Department of Health reports 64 deaths among long term care residents. But that does not include deaths in four facilities that no longer have active cases. One of the facilities no longer listed is Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, the site of the first outbreak in the county.
In Frederick County, deaths in long term facilities account for 79 percent of COVID-19 deaths. There have been 83 deaths from nursing home facilities and 105 total COVID-19 deaths.
There were 314 confirmed cases in residents of long term care facilities, with 270 currently active cases. There are a total of 217 cases in staff, with 68 currently active.
The state and county health departments continue to see discrepancies in data when it comes to deaths. The Frederick County Health Department reported more deaths than the state health department.
The state health department has 61 deaths without county data available, meaning the missing Frederick County deaths fall into this category. However, it is also possible that due to reporting lags, the state health department has not reported all deaths in Frederick County.
Hogan will hold his press conference at 5 p.m. It can be streamed on his YouTube channel or on his Facebook page.
(7) comments
How many deaths do we need to satisfy Trump in opening up the economy?
The deaths of the people in nursing homes is tragic. I would never make light of that. But if the statistics mentioned in this article are correct, of the approximately 260,000 people who live in Frederick County and do not live in a nursing home, there have been a total of 22 people who have died. That's less than one in 10,000.
I'm in my 60s. I've been socially distancing. I wear a mask. I do not take COVID-19 lightly at all. But we need better information, and we need more testing and tracking. We need to better gauge what is dangerous. Exaggerating the danger is not a good course of action because eventually people will distrust all information and rebel. This has been going on for 10 weeks now. COVID-19 is not going to go away. We have to help people to stay safe without making them fear that every breath they take could kill them. We have to know and understand who outside of the nursing homes is getting sick, who is getting seriously ill and who is dying. Otherwise all we are doing is instilling blind fear and eventually total exhaustion of the whole thing -- which will only lead to far more deaths.
[thumbup]
It would be nice to know the ages of the 22 too. Even though one in 10,000, how many in their 60's or later and how does that relate to your concerns. You might need to fear more than you think as immunity goes down with age.
Let's hope scared hairdressers don't call Jan and cry that they are afraid to go back to work.[ninja]
Sarcasm? Sure hope so.
Yes, but with a ring of truth to it because Jan kept FredCo locked down because she'd received phone calls from scared hairdressers. [ninja]
