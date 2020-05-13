Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he will remove the stay-at-home order starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
On Wednesday, Hogan lifted the stay-at-home order, put in place on March 31, as part of the first stage in his Roadmap to Recovery. The state now transitions to a safer-at-home model.
Under the safer-at-home model, teleworking is still recommended, with physical distancing measures still encouraged. Masks will still need to be worn in retail places.
Hogan said he lifted the stay-at-home order after seeing a 14-day decrease in hospitalizations and numbers of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care.
“We have been continuing to closely follow the key metrics over the past week, and today I am pleased to announce that Maryland has achieved the 14-day trend of plateauing and declining numbers,” Hogan said. “The number of coronavirus hospitalizations is down from two weeks ago. The number of COVID ICU patients has plateaued for a significant period of time and is trending down over the past 14 days. The rate of new deaths is also trending downwards.”
Numbers provided by the Maryland Department of Health Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., however, do not show the number of ICU patients trending down over the last 14 days.
While the number of patients decreased between Tuesday and Wednesday, ICU numbers reached their highest on May 10, when there were 611 patients in the ICU. Tuesday’s number were the second-highest at 590 patients.
When asked Tuesday about the rising ICU numbers, Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman, said that when the state saw a downward trajectory or consistent plateauing, it would consider lifting the stay-at-home order.
The first stage of Hogan’s roadmap focuses on low-risk activities, such as golfing, camping and hiking, which the governor has already allowed.
Using his roadmap as guidance, Hogan will now allow retail stores to open up at 50 percent capacity. This includes stores, like clothes and shoe stores, furniture stores, jewelers, book stores, pawn shops and florists, as examples.
Masks, such as cloth face coverings, must still be worn inside retail or food service establishments.
Hogan’s office issued best practices for retail stores, which include a system that would mark six feet to help with physical distancing. Online ordering and curbside pickup is encouraged.
The facilities should be cleaned following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disinfecting wipes or other disinfecting materials should be made available to customers to clean surfaces they might touch.
Touchless payment is also encouraged.
As part of the first stage, personal services, like barbershops and hair salons, may open, as long as they do not allow for walk-ins and do not exceed 50 percent occupancy. All customers must wear masks and facilities must clean after each customer, according to interpretative guidance from the state.
Hogan announced Wednesday that part of stage one included reopening places of worship, but he “strongly encouraged” that religious leaders hold services outdoors.
According to further guidance from the state, individuals and groups of family members are encouraged to maintain seven feet of separation in those places of worship, and gatherings would be limited to 250 worshippers, as long as social distancing and other health protocols are met.
The governor’s office also recommended that institutions with larger congregations should submit a plan to county officials to ensure social distancing and other guidelines are in place. Officials at religious places of worship are advised to follow these recommendations:
- Worshippers wearing face masks
- Non-contact temperature at the entrance doors (preferred) or voluntary temperature taken at home before arriving
- Refraining from congregants singing hymns, songs, etc.
- Sanitizing surfaces before and after worship
County response
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner and other municipal leaders countywide have been working together to coordinate a response to slowly reopen businesses and other facilities, according to a news release from Gardner’s office Wednesday.
“The mayors, burgesses and County Executive will need time to evaluate the options and capability to thoughtfully and effectively implement whatever the Governor proposes,” the release states. “There is agreement that local health data will guide decision-making.”
The release added that any proposed changes will not be “immediate” and more information will be announced in the near future.
Gardner said in an email after Wednesday’s news briefing she was “surprised” by some of Hogan’s statements.
“I am surprised by some of what was announced because it goes beyond the Phase I plan in the Roadmap to Recovery,” Gardner wrote. “For instance, Phase I speaks to opening small retail businesses and shops. Indoor religious services are noted in Phase II.”
She said she will discuss Hogan’s news briefing with municipal and county officials, including those from the county health department.
“We need to be thoughtful in how and when we move forward and base our decisions on local health metrics as well as the availability of PPE,” Gardner wrote. “Frederick County is in a designated hot spot.”
Gardner said Frederick County has more positive cases and deaths than Howard County, a jurisdiction with a larger population.
Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, said he believes it was a good decision for Hogan to allow county officials to have control over which businesses reopen.
Weldon said the virus is impacting higher population centers like Montgomery and Prince George’s counties more than lesser-populated areas, like Garrett and Somerset counties. He also said Gardner and other county officials will have a better understanding of their local business landscape.
“Frankly, I think I would be making that case to a [local] elected official [rather] than a chief executive,” Weldon said of who he would talk to about some businesses reopening. “Jan’s going to be familiar with the types of businesses in Frederick County.”
Weldon said before Hogan’s news conference Wednesday that one of his jobs at the Chamber of Commerce is to translate what is said so business owners can react.
“I’ll sit there with a tablet and pen in my hand, and interpret whatever it is [Hogan] said ... so I understand what it means for our members,” he said. “Part of my job is interpreting the language and intent of our elected officials, so that a shop owner that just opened up can make sense of all this.”
(20) comments
Look at how many new cases we have per day. This is insane.
New cases over the last 7 days per day: 1211, 1111, 1049, 1053, 785, 689, 751.
I'd love to see things re opened, but he's rushing it. This will not end well.
Not gonna end well.
The Governor is caught between a rock and a hard place, I will continue to be cautious and hope for the best but I think it will be a long time coming. Use common sense and stay safe everyone..
Poor Governor Hogan goes from being a great leader to irresponsible in a matter of minutes. Suffering from the rapid fire of lawsuits.
So now Jan Gardner has to get her two cents in. You're not relevant...go back to passing Balloon pollution laws with Kai. By the way, tell Kai it's safe to come out from under the Kitchen Table.
Sounds like since the "14 day downward trend trend " does not exist, he's being pressured into this.
Those that are rushing to "re-open" are fools on a sinking ship. Even politically corrupt Montgomery County is not going to re-open right now. We all realize how much Frederick County wants to emulate their immediate neighbor to the south thanks to the transplants that possess the same corrupt ideologies), so hopefully in this one instance they follow suit and keep it shut down. The intelligent people know that the masks won't prevent you from contracting the virus, only reduce exposure issues to innocent others if you have it. Keep wearing masks ... but also wear latex gloves, continue personal sanitizing measures and don't even think of attending large social gatherings. Do you want a second wave of the virus -- potentially worse than the first? We've all seen enough stupidity being committed and expressed by both politicians and citizens demanding that life go back to "normal". Guess what? Life won't be normal for quite some time.
Ohh.....
The places opening are not places I traditionally go. I don't feel the need to start now, but then the places that I normally go - food and meds - I've still been going to, with a mask and social distance. If I need clothes or printer ink or "sometimes" things, I go online. I don't know about going back to church yet - we've been zooming church on Sunday and it has its advantages. I'll go back after we see how things are working out and the hospitalizations and death counts slow down considerably. I'm still not much with 83,000 dead nationwide and 2-3k dying every day.
So be good little Merrylanders and Herr Hogan & Tax & Spend Jan will reward you compliance by granting more ‘privileges’.
THAT IS NOT HOW AMERICA WORKS!!
If Frederick county Executives knew about this before it was announced, then why we're they not prepared to make a statement about Frederick county opening or not. If we can wear masks in essential stores then,its time to return to daily activities wearing masks and social distancing. This is not going away and we cant be in house till it does.
Just do what he says. We hope you catch this and give it to your family.
So happy!! Yeah! But please people. Keep wearing masks and social distance! And please be considerate of your neighbor who is elderly or has health issues. Continue to wear the mask!!
Interpretive guidance on Phase 1 (srouce: https://bit.ly/2WueNaT):
1. Effect of Local Orders on Interpretive Guidance. A Local Order (as defined in the Order)
requiring a business to close takes precedence over any Interpretive Guidance issued by OLC that
would otherwise indicate that the business may be open.
2. Businesses That May Open. As a result of the Order (but subject to any applicable Local Orders),
the following is a non-exhaustive list of Retail Establishments that may re-open pursuant to
paragraph III.b of the Order:
a. Animal adoption shelters.
b. Art galleries.
c. Bookstores.
d. Car washes.
e. Clothing and shoe stores.
f. Florists.
g. Furniture stores.
h. Jewelers.
i. Lawn and garden stores.
j. Pawn shops.
k. Pet groomers.
l. Sporting goods stores.
m. Tobacco and vape shops.
3. Prior Interpretive Guidance. To the extent prior Interpretive Guidance issued by OLC is
inconsistent with Order No. 20-05-13-01, such prior Interpretive Guidance is rescinded.
Specifically, but without limitation, the following Interpretive Guidance is hereby rescinded:
a. Paragraph 1 of Interpretive Guidance COVID19-07 (“Curbside Pickup at Non-Essential
Businesses Not Permitted”).
b. Interpretive Guidance COVID19-09 in its entirety.
c. Interpretive Guidance COVID19-11 in its entirety.
Moving on through each phase of the recovery plan depends on everyone behaving themselves.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Everyone has been doing just fine at grocery stores and hardware stores or does the virus not go to those places?
Pilot, the virus does not go to those places because it is on a diet and does not do any home improvement work! 😁😂
Duh.
That, is not how the Bill of Rights works.
Be a good plebe and the Crown will reward you[blink]
