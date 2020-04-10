The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland are expected to continue to rise as the state approached 7,000 Friday morning.
Maryland is "ramping up the curve," Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference Friday.
"This is going to be one of our most dangerous times ever this weekend and over the next week or so," Hogan said.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 6,968 cases and 171 deaths, as of 10 a.m. Friday, an increase of 783 cases in 24 hours.
The state numbers do not include three Frederick County cases and a Carroll County death.
In the last 24 hours, an additional 65 Marylanders were hospitalized due to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, while 21 people were released from isolation. A total of 397 people, including 32 from Frederick County, have recovered from the disease.
Frederick County has 342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, an increase of 50 cases and two deaths since Thursday.
A woman in her 70s and man in his 90s both died from the disease.
There have been six confirmed deaths at longterm care facilities in the county.
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center reported three residents have died. HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick reported the death of a resident and an employee. One of the newly reported deaths was a Country Meadows resident, said Rissah Watkins, director of assessment, planning and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
Ballenger Creek nursing home has a total of 20 confirmed cases, including 15 residents.
HeartFields has a total of 27 cases, eight of which are residents. Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center has 15 cases, with 13 cases in residents. Country Meadows has 14 cases, eight of which are residents.
Five Frederick County residents have been hospitalized, with two residents released from isolation.
At least 44,451 Maryland residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 37,480 coming back negative. The state health department does not release the number of pending test results.
More women in Maryland have been diagnosed with the disease, but more men have died from it.
African-American residents account for 35 percent of the deaths in Maryland and 33 percent of cases. According to census data, approximately 30 percent of the state population is African American.
White residents account for 26 percent of the deaths and 24 percent of the confirmed cases. Asian residents are 3.5 percent of deaths and 2 percent of cases. Residents of other races account for five deaths and 544 cases, with 1,507 cases and 21 deaths not categorized by race.
Data on Hispanic residents is not included in the state data.
During the press conference, Hogan also announced the creation of COVID Connect, a voluntary registry of people who have recovered from the disease.
If there is 6,968 cases in Maryland and 292 in Frederick County, with a population of 250,000 the percentage of those known to be infected is .1168% - 19 deaths means 6.5% of known cases died, but that number is skewed by the high number of nursing homes deaths. Take out five nursing home deaths and the rate is 4.8 %.Still, a very high number of deaths. Could it be because there are many more infected than the 292 number?
Like as not Dick.
Trump supporters really should stop posting. You have embarrassed yourselves and entire nation.
And you should stop posting duffy, unless you want readers here to continue to know what a biased, uninformed lib-jerk you are.
Dick, having conducted sanitation inspections in institutional medical, long-term care, and nursing facilities, I can tell you that in the past hand washing amongst the staff and the residents was not a priority. Small wonder that something like the seasonal flu, let alone Covid-19, can spread so quickly. It is sad how some of those places are operated. Heartbreaking is more like it.
DickD
Down below you made a very sensible suggestion. Can we be told what town or area the infections are in. I suggested that weeks ago. It would follow South Korea's model. Every night I watch the MARC trains come into Brunswick from our local hot spots. I am still amazed they run the trains. When the folks leave the train they go to the local gas stations, convenience stores or grocery stores. Contact tracing seems to be an extremely valuable tool yet Maryland does not do this. And if you notice Maryland and Frederick County cases are on the rise. Other states do contact tracing and it has proved successful.
Is Maryland and Frederick County doing the best they can to fight this virus? God Bless everybody fighting this fight. I do not mean to cast criticism I am just suggesting we use all tools available. Simple questions like how many cases are in Brunswick, or Frederick, or Walkersville seem like legitimate questions..
"Frederick County had 292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, as of 10 a.m.""At least 44,451 Maryland residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 37,480 coming back negative. The state health department does not release the number of pending test results."
So, we have 44,451 tested - 37,480 results known, 6,968 cases, 171 deaths. Can we assume that all cases were tested? If so it would mean that the results of 6,971 do not know the results yet.
Do the 292 Frederick County cases include those that died? If not there were 311 cases. If they were included we still have 273 known cases. Of that number 32 have recovered, leaving 241 active Frederick County cases. How many of that number are hospitalized? Can we be told what town that they are in? Are those not hospitalized quarantined?
Probably the reason for more African Americans catching the virus is because they live in more populated parts of the State - Baltimore, MOCO and P.G. Counties.
FNP - at this stage, you must report how many cases are currently active.
We’re on what, week 3?
Cases confirmed 3 weeks ago are most likely no longer active.
Total confirmed and total currently active are now two different aspects
"21 people were released from isolation. A total of 397 people, including 32 from Frederick County, have recovered from the disease. "
Yes...by all means, pretend all of these are statistics are meaningless. Eye roll
Why not, duf? 1600 sure does.
"1600." Yeah, yeah, yeah. Blah, blah blah, blah blah. [yawn][yawn][yawn] WalMart has lifes for sale, I suggest you get one.
??
If you’re concern with how many people are still active (testing positive), who tested positive but now immune, you can go to the Maryland Health Website and see the results of the 45 thousand tested so far across the state with a population of over 6 million. They report how many people are still active, positive, negative, and died over the last 5 weeks by county . 9 deaths in Frederick County, so far, 1,200 test given, with 238 testing positive, going up. That’s way high.
Out of the 7000 how many are recovered and back to normal?
You make a good point, the number of active cases would be useful to know. But my understanding is that researchers do not yet know whether those who have been infected are immune from re-infection. So “back to normal” for them is not guaranteed. At the same time, there likely are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic cases that are not confirmed. So the number of active or infectious cases is unknowable — in other words, unreportable — based on available information.
Dr dumpo is definitely correct that it is almost time to open everything up again.
"Dr dumpo ." Another immature comment from the FNP's most immature commenter. [yawn]
