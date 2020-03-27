Hood College is partnering with several organizations to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to Frederick Health Hospital to aid in the fight against COVID-19, the school announced.
Hood’s Department of Nursing donated six bins of PPE to Frederick Health, a press release said. The bins included safety goggles, N95 masks, gowns and gloves. Hood is also donating pocket-sized hand sanitizer dispensers to Frederick Health. In addition, the college is making space available for doctors and nurses to stay so they don’t have to go home and risk spreading the virus to their families.
Georgetown Hill Early School, which operates Hood’s Georgetown Hill Child Development Laboratory School, is operating a day care center for children of essential hospital personnel.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Hood
