Following one student testing positive for COVID-19, Hood College instituted a shelter-in-place order Sunday night that will last at least 72 hours.
The shelter-in-place edict was a cautionary move until Hood can determine the scope of the issue, according to Laurie Ward, the vice president for marketing and communications at Hood.
"We have to see how big the outbreak may or may not be," Ward said in a phone interview with The Frederick News-Post.
Fourteen students were moved into quarantine as they await test results.
"The sky is not falling. This is what colleges do," Ward said. "We are being overly cautious. We are waiting to see if there is an issue. We have had one [confirmed] case so far in the four weeks we have been open."
Under the shelter-in-place order that won't be lifted before 7 a.m. Thursday, all classes will shift to virtual learning.
Students are asked to remain in their dorm rooms. They are permitted to leave to use the restroom or pick-up food at the dining hall and bring it back to their rooms. No off-campus food deliveries will be permitted.
The 14 quarantined students are required to remain in their rooms needs monitored and tended to by campus staff, according to Ward.
The situation will be re-evaluated once they get test results back, Ward said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.