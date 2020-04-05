Andrea Chapdelaine, president of Hood College, has only gotten busier since the school decided to make the rest of its semester virtual on March 10.
Chapdelaine is used to interacting with students on a daily basis and having meetings. But with only 10 students on campus, she has traded those daily events for Zoom calls with her staff, her students and her faculty.
She begins every morning with a Zoom meeting with her emergency response team, addressing any new issues that have come up and figuring out the best ways for Hood to approach the rest of the semester and the summer.
“So my calendar looked like it would get pretty open, but in fact, it’s been filled with these other meetings, which is okay,” Chapdelaine said. “I want to stay busy, I want to do what I can to try to keep us moving forward.”
In addition to maintaining the college itself, Hood has been supporting Frederick Health Hospital by giving space in dorms to staff members, daycare services and donating personal protective equipment.
“So I’m not just thinking about what I need to do to take care of my community, but Frederick as a whole,” she said.
The 10 students who stayed on campus are still able to access the dining hall through a take-out option. Otherwise, they are all hunkered down in their dorms, which do have kitchen access.
The community has offered support to the students who are on campus, including dropping off supplies and groceries for them, in addition to providing direct financial support to struggling students. Students who were on the work study program as part of their financial aid will continue to receive their pay through the federal government.
Chapdelaine is sad to miss Hood’s “Oscar Season,” the time in spring where the college celebrates students’ many accolades and honors.
“I would spend a lot of time both on the weekends and in the evenings going to honors events, performances, plays, musicals, athletic events ... and of course, none of that is happening,” Chapdelaine said. “That’s where the sad stuff comes in.”
On Thursday, the college announced that commencement for the class of 2020 has been postponed. Chapdelaine sent out a survey to see when the students would like to hold their commencement. The earliest option is October of this year, followed by January or May of 2021.
“We’ll let the students lead the way, and let them tell us what they would most prefer,” Chapdelaine said.
She also welcomes Frederick residents to take walks and bike rides through campus, as long as they keep social distancing practices in place. She hopes to give back to the Frederick community in any way possible.
“I think the biggest takeaway, and it’s not that it’s a surprise, or something I didn’t already know,” she said, “but I know it so much more deeply, which is Hood is pretty amazing, in terms of its support and community.”
