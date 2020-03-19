Hood College will continue classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.
In a letter to the college community released Thursday evening, Hood President Andrea Chapdelaine said she made the decision due to the "ever-changing COVID-19 situation and our continued commitment to the health and well-being of our community." She also said the decision was based on recent data from national and world health organizations.
She called the decision "difficult and painful."
Online classes for Hood students will begin Monday, March 23. Faculty have been training for the past week to make the transition.
Chapdelaine said that while many questions are to be answered in the coming weeks, college administrators are looking at how students with on-campus housing and meal plans will be credited.
Many students have clothing and other belongings still in dorm rooms and other on-campus housing as they left initially for spring break, thinking they would return in a week.
Chapdelaine said a move-out plan for students is being developed by the Office of Residence Life.
"Until it is deemed safe for people to be in close contact, we are not allowing students to move their belongings out of the residence halls," Chapdelaine said in the letter. "This is for your family’s safety and the safety of the people still on campus."
Information is still to come about end-of-year events such as commencement, but Chapdelaine promised in a previous letter sent to the college community on March 16 that seniors will have a graduation ceremony.
"It is possible that the date, format, etc. may have to change but there will be a day that I will proudly, and with great joy, hand each one of you your well-earned diploma," she said.
Hood's announcement follows a recommendation announced Thursday morning by Gov. Larry Hogan that all public colleges and universities finish their semesters online.
As of Thursday, Mount St. Mary's University and Frederick Community College had not made decisions about the remainder of their semesters.
Chapdelaine ended the letter by saying everyone in the college community has been "extraordinary" in dealing with the situation.
"Hood is home has taken on a whole new meaning for me and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this community," she said. "I’m longing for the day when our community will be together on campus. Until then, I will see you in cyberspace."
