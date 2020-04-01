On an outdoor portico attached to one of the main entrances at Frederick Health Hospital's Toll House Avenue facility, cards with positive message are taped to the walls.
One read, "Not all superheroes wear capes." Another, "Be that light that shines through in the dark," and another, "Keep fighting with us."
Those cards were written as notes of appreciation and encouragement for people completing coronavirus testing, which started March 18 at that location.
Charles Murff, a phlebotomist with Frederick Health, who estimated he tested about 15 people on Wednesday, was thankful for the community's cards and overall support.
"It's just being safe, and we have to be on the front lines," Murff said of his role in testing people. "For me, I'm enjoying it because I'm helping save people's lives."
Frederick Health Hospital spokeswoman Kelsey Shupe said since testing began March 18, the number of tests peaked at about 100 per day, but has since dropped to about 35 or 40 daily.
Through April 1, 858 people had been tested, Shupe said.
Back at the Toll House Avenue facility, Sara Littleton, director of community health for Frederick Health, was also appreciative of the messages of support.
Littleton said Tri Kelly Construction of Urbana bought lunch for her and colleagues at one point as they completed coronavirus testing the last few weeks, and the community's support has been invaluable.
She said test results are taking roughly five to nine business days once people are tested, because labs are currently overwhelmed. But ultimately, community members have been patient, Littleton added.
"I would say for us, the appreciation means a lot," she said shortly after testing wrapped up Wednesday. "It's hard to express how thankful we are."
She also commended her colleagues and others for helping set the testing site up in two days last month.
"What was really surprising to me was how quickly everything came together ... there wasn't a lot of red tape," Littleton said. "It's like setting up a whole new operation in two days."
Community members have also shown appreciation to first responders, including those in the fire and rescue services at individual stations, said Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
"Several local businesses have provided food for emergency medical personnel and firefighters and our Spring Ridge Station had a 'thank you' sign put up outside the station about a week ago," Campbell said. "Local restaurants were dropping them off dinner the first few weeks."
Capt. Chris Mullendore, who works out of the Spring Ridge Fire Station on Spring Ridge Parkway, said he and the other members of the shift were out either on a call or in training one day last week, only to return to the station to find a big sign in the grass in front of the station.
"We’re very grateful for their support, we see something like that and we know that the community is thankful for what we’re doing to try to keep them safe," Mullendore said when reached for comment Wednesday. "The community typically is very thankful, they’ve been dropping things off, I wouldn’t say every day, but a couple of times a week at the fire station, and without being able to come into the station to thank us in-person, someone decided to leave this message for us."
The sign reads, "Thank you for keeping us safe!" and is framed by hearts and smiley faces. An encouraging reminder of the support that firefighters and emergency responders have, especially at the Spring Ridge station, which is home to the county's Hazardous Materials Team. On top of their other duties, HazMat team members at Spring Ridge have been working tirelessly to decontaminate every ambulance that has been used to transport anyone suspected of having COVID-19 or with flu-like symptoms, Mullendore said.
"We’ve held up fine," Mullendore said, explaining that, for most of his crew, the main concern has been the threat of potentially bringing the virus home with them. "Other than the uncertainty for home life, I wouldn’t say it has had a great effect, and, fortunately, we’re all still working and are able to provide a service to the community."
Amy Arnold, a practice manager for Frederick Health Medical Group, who was helping with testing at Frederick Health's drive-through location Wednesday, pointed to families, and specifically children as they crafted the cards.
"It's what is keeping us going through the long days," Arnold said.
Testing is available at the site on Toll House Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, according to Arnold and Littleton, but people must meet certain requirements before being tested. For more details, go to frederickhealth.org.
