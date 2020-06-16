Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Frederick County have dropped 70 percent since May 8, according to a press release from the Frederick County Health Department.
Currently, there are only 10 hospital beds being used for coronavirus patients in the county.
Patients being treated in intensive care units have decreased by 93 percent, and acute care beds are down 65 percent.
Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, and one death was reported, bringing the county's death toll to 108.
Thirty-four deaths were reported state-wide on Tuesday, in addition to 344 new COVID-19 cases. That is on par with the increase of 331 cases from the day prior.
Hospitalizations decreased for the 19th day in a row, putting the state's total at 742 hospitalizations, down three from yesterday.
The positivity rate, which indicates what percentage of people who are tested for COVID-19 receive a positive result, has also fallen. Frederick County and Maryland reported positivity rates of 6.3 and 6.2 percent, respectively. By comparison, the positivity rate one month ago on May 16 was 14.87 percent.
Due to the county's decreased hospitalizations, County Executive Jan Gardner has decided to move forward with Gov. Larry Hogan's newest phase of his Reopen Maryland plan, which will allow some indoor recreational facilities to open at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
These include bowling alleys, ice skating rings, aquatic centers, gyms, bingo halls and social and fraternal clubs.
Gov. Hogan has announced a new large testing facility at the Baltimore Convention Center, which will be open on Wednesday and Friday. Meanwhile, he encourages people to utilize the over 150 testing sites cross the state if they have attended a large gathering or may have been exposed.
“As more people are returning to the workplace, and as more people are beginning to interact with larger numbers of people, testing will become more critical than ever," Hogan said.
Residents do not need to exhibit symptoms or meet certain criteria in order to be tested. Most testing centers require an appointment in advance, however. Drive-thru testing is available in Frederick at the Wal-Mart on Guilford Drive, and the CVS pharmacies at Liberty Road and West Patrick Street.
Other medical clinics are also providing the tests. Are all tests are free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.