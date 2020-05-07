Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are down by 24 statewide, a sign that the trend in hospitalizations will continue to decrease or plateau.
Gov. Larry Hogan and his Coronavirus Response Team look at hospitalizations when considering whether the state should reopen. With reported hospitalizations decreasing Thursday, it is one step closer to the state possible entering phase one of Hogan's Roadmap to Recovery.
But while hospitalizations are down, reported deaths from COVID-19 increased between Wednesday and Thursday, with 63 additional deaths. The increase in deaths is higher than what was reported Wednesday but lower than Tuesday's reported death toll.
The state has now lost 1,401 residents to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, according to the Maryland Department of Health. In addition to the 1,401 confirmed deaths, there are another 102 probable deaths. Those deaths are ones where COVID-19 is listed on the death certificate but still needs laboratory confirmation.
Deaths are reported each day by the Maryland Department of Health, but that does not necessarily mean that is the date of death. The state health department also features a graph on its website with deaths by date. The graph is updated as more deaths are reported.
There are 87 deaths without county data available. Those are deaths that have likely already been reported by county health departments, such as the Frederick County Health Department. The discrepancy comes from reporting methods done by the state and county health departments. For example, the Frederick County Health Department, which reported 70 deaths as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, reports deaths once it hears from a facility or family member that a person who the county was tracking due to COVID-19 has died. The state health department, which lists 63 deaths and 7 probable deaths for Frederick County, waits until there is a complete death certificate, the News-Post previously reported.
This also likely happens in counties like Howard and Carroll, where local health departments consistently report higher death tolls.
There is a chance that the discrepancy between state and county health departments is also affected by lags in data. Some deaths might not be counted yet because of lags in reporting, Maryland Department
There were more people reported to be released from isolation than reported deaths or hospitalizations. There were 126 people released from isolation. A total of 2,029 have been released from isolation, although this number could be higher as it gets harder to track every person diagnosed with COVID-19.
There are now a total of 29,374 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.