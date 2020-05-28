After two days of increases, current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased slightly, dropping by four since Wednesday.
There are 1,334 Maryland residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of them, 511 are in intensive care, nine fewer than Wednesday. Acute care numbers continued to rise, increasing by five.
Hospitalizations are one of the data sets Gov. Larry Hogan and his COVID-19 team look at when determining if the state should progress in reopening. On Wednesday, Hogan announced that he would allow restaurants to resume outdoor seating and service with limitations, as well as partially open outdoor activities like youth camps and swimming pools.
In announcing the remainder of his first phase of the Roadmap to Recovery, Hogan cited declining hospitalizations. Tuesday and Wednesday both saw increases in current hospitalizations, although numbers remain the lowest they have been since April 20.
Hogan also issued a warning to those not following social distancing measures and wearing masks, saying if more people disregard those, the state could see outbreaks.
Over Memorial Day weekend, videos and pictures circulated of a crowded Ocean City boardwalk. It could take three weeks before that has any effect on the numbers, if it will, Frederick County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Randall Culpepper told the News-Post.
Overall, cases in the state jumped by 1,286, bringing the total to 49,709 confirmed cases. The state is likely to surpass 50,000 cases by Friday.
Thursday's reported increase of deaths — 37 — was smaller than Wednesday's 53. During Hogan's press conference, he said deaths peaked on April 29, with 68.
